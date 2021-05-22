Updates on 12 local minor league ballplayers

Twelve local players are playing in the minor leagues this season, Cody Stashak having been recalled this past week to the Minnesota Twins from Triple-A.

Updates on those 12 players, with stats through Thursday:

Triple ARHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City) is playing for the El Paso Chihuahuas, a Triple-A West team in the San Diego Padres organization. The 26-year-old from Galloway Township was selected in the 11th round of the 2015 draft by the Padres.

In his major-league career, he is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts. He’s struck out 18 in 26 2/3 innings.

He has made three starts this season and is 1-1 with a 7.88 ERA and three strikeouts in eight innings.

CF Matt Szczur (Lower Cape May Regional) is playing for the Memphis Redbirds, a Triple-A East team in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. The 31-year-old from Cape May was selected in the fifth round of the 2010 draft by the Chicago Cubs.

Szczur played parts of five seasons in the majors, most recently with the 2018 Padres. He was a member of the Cubs’ World Series team in 2016. In 363 career major-league games, he’s hit .231 (136 for 589) with 31 doubles, three triples, 12 homers, 61 RBIs and 80 runs.