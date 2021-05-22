Updates on 12 local minor league ballplayers

Twelve local players are playing in the minor leagues this season, Cody Stashak having been recalled this past week to the Minnesota Twins from Triple-A.
Updates on those 12 players, with stats through Thursday:
Triple ARHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City) is playing for the El Paso Chihuahuas, a Triple-A West team in the San Diego Padres organization. The 26-year-old from Galloway Township was selected in the 11th round of the 2015 draft by the Padres.
In his major-league career, he is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts. He’s struck out 18 in 26 2/3 innings.
He has made three starts this season and is 1-1 with a 7.88 ERA and three strikeouts in eight innings.
CF Matt Szczur (Lower Cape May Regional) is playing for the Memphis Redbirds, a Triple-A East team in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. The 31-year-old from Cape May was selected in the fifth round of the 2010 draft by the Chicago Cubs.
Szczur played parts of five seasons in the majors, most recently with the 2018 Padres. He was a member of the Cubs’ World Series team in 2016. In 363 career major-league games, he’s hit .231 (136 for 589) with 31 doubles, three triples, 12 homers, 61 RBIs and 80 runs.
Through 12 games this season for the Redbirds, Szczur was hitting .238 (10 for 42) with a double, a triple, three homers, five runs and six RBIs.
Double ARHP Denny Brady (Buena Regional) is playing for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, a Double-A South team in the Los Angeles Angels organization. The 24-year-old from Vineland was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Angels.
Brady has not appeared yet this season. He has made 43 minor-league career appearances (23 starts) with a 4.11 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings.
RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep) is playing for the Frisco RoughRiders, a Double-A Central team in the Texas Rangers organization. The 25-year-old from Hammonton was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Angels.
He had made four appearances this season, allowing four hits and one walk and striking out nine in 7 1/3 scoreless innings. He had a career 4.72 ERA in 126 minor-league appearances, having struck out 375 in 455 2/3 innings.
LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine) is playing for the Reading Fightin Phils, a Double-A East team in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. The 24-year-old from Vineland was selected in the 14th round of the 2017 draft by the Phillies.
He had made five appearances this season with a 3.86 ERA and 12 strikeouts in seven innings. In 100 career minor-league appearances, he had a 2.76 ERA with 232 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings.
Single A (high)RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit) is playing for the Jersey Shore Blue Claws, a High-A East team in the Phillies organization. The 26-year-old from Egg Harbor Township was signed by the Phillies in January after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout.
He had made six appearances for the BlueClaws and had a 16.20 ERA in 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.
LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat) is playing for the Greenville Drive, a High-A East team in the Boston Red Sox organization. The 22-year-old from Barnegat was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.
Through three starts, Groome was 0-2 with a 14.73 ERA. He had struck out 11 in 7 1/3 innings. He has battled injuries much of his pro career, having appeared in just 23 games. He is 3-11 with a 6.14 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings.
3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville) is playing for the Hillsboro Hops, a High-A West team in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. The 22-year-old from Millville was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by the Diamondbacks.
Kennedy was hitting .256 (10 for 39) with two homers and seven RBIs in 11 games this season. In 219 minor-league games, he was batting .281 (233 for 828) with 13 homers and 108 RBIs.
Single A (low)RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City) is playing for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, a Low-A Southeast team in the Twins’ organization. The 23-year-old from Somers Point was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins.
Mooney made his pro debut May 6, allowing one run in 2 2/3 innings, but he has been on the injured list since that start. He had returned from Tommy John surgery that ended his junior season at St. John’s, where he had established himself as one of the nation’s top collegiate pitchers.
CF LT Struble (Hammonton) is playing for the St. Lucie Mets, a Low-A Southeast team in the New York Mets organization. The Mets chose the 24-year-old from Hammonton in the 29th round of the 2019 draft.
Struble was hitting .250 (6 for 24) with three RBIs, two runs scored and four stolen bases in eight games. In his career, he was hitting .237 (18 for 76) with a double, eight RBIs and eight stolen bases.
Rookie LeagueLHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City) is playing for the AZL Angels, an Arizona League affiliate of Los Angeles. The 20-year-old from Egg Harbor Township was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. The Angels’ season begins June 28.
LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City) is playing for the GCL Phillies, a Gulf Coast League affiliate of Philadelphia. The 19-year-old from Cape May Court House signed a minor-league deal last June. The Phillies’ season begins June 28.
