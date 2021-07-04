Two Phillies make MLB All-Star Game

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler is in the midst of the best season of his career.

It was rewarded with his first All-Star berth Sunday.

The starting pitcher along with catcher J.T. Realmuto were named to the National League team Sunday. The game will be played July 13 in Denver.

Wheeler is 6-4 with a 2.05 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 114 innings pitched. He has not allowed a run in four of his last five starts. Going into Sunday, he leads the majors in innings and strikeouts.

“It's kind of what you dream about growing up,” said Wheeler, who made his big league debut in 2013 with the New York Mets. “I've always kind of struggled the first half or the first couple months. But to be this consistent for this long means a lot to me also. The hard work is paying off now.”

Manager Joe Girardi informed Wheeler he made the team before Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park. Wheeler was a logical choice to make the team, but he was taking nothing for granted. The All-Star pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday evening.

“You never know,” he said. “Crazy things happen. But yeah, I mean, I've kind of been looking forward to it and guessing that I would make it.”