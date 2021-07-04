Two Phillies make MLB All-Star Game

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler is in the midst of the best season of his career.
It was rewarded with his first All-Star berth Sunday.
The starting pitcher along with catcher J.T. Realmuto were named to the National League team Sunday. The game will be played July 13 in Denver.
Wheeler is 6-4 with a 2.05 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 114 innings pitched. He has not allowed a run in four of his last five starts. Going into Sunday, he leads the majors in innings and strikeouts.
“It's kind of what you dream about growing up,” said Wheeler, who made his big league debut in 2013 with the New York Mets. “I've always kind of struggled the first half or the first couple months. But to be this consistent for this long means a lot to me also. The hard work is paying off now.”
Manager Joe Girardi informed Wheeler he made the team before Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park. Wheeler was a logical choice to make the team, but he was taking nothing for granted. The All-Star pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday evening.
“You never know,” he said. “Crazy things happen. But yeah, I mean, I've kind of been looking forward to it and guessing that I would make it.”
Wheeler missed all of 2015 and 2106 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2015. When healthy, he has often gotten off to slow starts. From 2013-19, Wheeler’s first-half ERA was 4.39.
Wheeler credited his good start this season to being mechanically sound and having confidence in himself and his pitches.
“I think my stuff has gotten better, also; command-wise and stuff-wise,” he said.
Wheeler is scheduled to start Wednesday night in Chicago against the Cubs.
That would seem to make him the ideal candidate to start the All Star game. Mets ace Jacob deGrom is scheduled to pitch the Sunday before the All-Star game.
Wheeler said he hadn’t thought about starting the game, and just being there was enough for him.
“I can tell my son and future kids I was an All-Star,” he said. “It's pretty cool.”
As for Realmuto, this will be his third consecutive All Star game. He made the NL team in 2018 and 2019. There was no All-Star game last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Realmuto hit a home run and went 2 for 4 in Sunday’s 11-1 loss to the Padres. He is batting .263 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs.
Realmuto has struggled lately, batting .227 (29 for 128) in May and June. But, with Sunday's home run he's showing signs of emerging from that slump.
Each All-Star team features 32 players. The reserves and pitchers are chosen by the players and the Commissioner’s Office.
“I try to conduct myself in a manner that I get as much respect from the other players and managers as I can,” Realmuto said. “I take a lot of pride in that, and I try to play as hard as I can, I try to be a competitor. The fact that they voted me in even without the best numbers that I've had in my career means a lot to me.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
