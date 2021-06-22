Things get sticky between Phillies, Nationals: Max Scherzer threatens to strip, Joe Girardi ejected

"I've seen Max a long time," Girardi said. "He's going to the Hall of Fame, but I've never seen him wipe his (hair) like he did tonight, ever. It was suspicious. I didn't mean to offend anyone. I had to do what's right for my club."

Scherzer admitted he was going to his hair because it was sweaty, and he was using that sweat to combine with rosin to get a grip on the ball.

The umpires determined Girardi's request was legitimate because they too saw Scherzer rubbing his hair. When they checked the pitcher, they found nothing but sweat, crew chief Alfonso Marquez said.

Marquez said he warned Scherzer not to drop his pants.

"I said ‘Hey, don’t get ejected over this. Let us just do our job and then we’ll be fine,’ " Marquez said.

Scherzer said he wasn't upset when the umpires approached in the fourth.

"I'll take off all my clothes if you want to see me," he said. "I've got nothing on me."

That was not the end of the matter, however. Scherzer struck out Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto to end the fifth inning. As he walked off the mound, he stared into the Phillies dugout.