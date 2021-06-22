Things get sticky between Phillies, Nationals: Max Scherzer threatens to strip, Joe Girardi ejected

PHILADELPHIA — Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer began to strip on the mound Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Phillies manager Joe Girardi got thrown out of the game.
Who knew Major League Baseball’s crackdown on doctored baseballs would be so much fun?
By the way, the Nationals won 3-2. The Phillies loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth but failed to score.
Umpires on Monday began to search pitchers for sticky substances that they could use to get a better grip on the baseball and make their pitches harder to hit by increasing their spin rate.
Players caught with unauthorized substance will be suspended for 10 games.
The searches started early as the Phillies hosted the Nationals on Tuesday night.
The umpires checked Scherzer and Phillies starter Zack Wheeler after the first inning. Scherzer was visibly annoyed. The umpires checked him again after the third inning.
The action picked up in the bottom of the fourth when, with one out, Girardi asked the umpires to check Scherzer again.
Scherzer spiked his glove and hat and the ball into the grass. He started to take off his belt and gestured at the Phillies dugout.
"I've seen Max a long time," Girardi said. "He's going to the Hall of Fame, but I've never seen him wipe his (hair) like he did tonight, ever. It was suspicious. I didn't mean to offend anyone. I had to do what's right for my club."
Scherzer admitted he was going to his hair because it was sweaty, and he was using that sweat to combine with rosin to get a grip on the ball.
The umpires determined Girardi's request was legitimate because they too saw Scherzer rubbing his hair. When they checked the pitcher, they found nothing but sweat, crew chief Alfonso Marquez said.
Marquez said he warned Scherzer not to drop his pants.
"I said ‘Hey, don’t get ejected over this. Let us just do our job and then we’ll be fine,’ " Marquez said.
Scherzer said he wasn't upset when the umpires approached in the fourth.
"I'll take off all my clothes if you want to see me," he said. "I've got nothing on me."
That was not the end of the matter, however. Scherzer struck out Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto to end the fifth inning. As he walked off the mound, he stared into the Phillies dugout.
Girardi then stepped onto the field and gestured at the Nationals dugout. Home plate umpire Tim Timmons responded by throwing Girardi out of the game.
"There were some (Nationals) coaches that were screaming at me," Girardi said. "It bothered me. I have to do what's right for our team."
The starters weren't the only pitchers checked. The umpires inspected the hats and gloves of each of both teams' relievers usually at the end of their first inning of work.
"You knew it was coming," Wheeler said. "They told us they were going to do it twice to a starter and once to a reliever. I could really care less. I'm not using anything."
Scherzer has been an outspoken critic of the crackdown.
"These are Manfred rules,” Scherzer said, referring to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. “Go ask him what he wants to do with this."
Scherzer said he had little feel for the baseball. In the fourth inning, he threw a fastball that whizzed by the head of Phillies hitter Alec Bohm.
“I almost put a 95 mph fastball in his head because the ball slipped out of my hand," he said. “"Hopefully the players across the league understand that's what we're doing right now, this is not the answer."
