These two homegrown, cost-controlled players must step forward as everyday pieces of Phillies' lineup in 2021

Adam Haseley

Seated at a conference table in the Phillies' suite at the winter meetings last year in San Diego, Klentak made a rare declaration.

"I expect," he said, "that Adam Haseley's going to be our regular center fielder."

But by the end of the 2020 season, Haseley could scarcely get an at-bat against a left-handed pitcher.

Between the lost results of a COVID-19 test that set him back four days in summer training camp and manager Joe Girardi's plan to platoon Haseley and switch-hitting Roman Quinn in center field until one got hot enough to wrest playing time from the other (neither ever did), Haseley started just 23 of 60 games, got 92 plate appearances (only 10 against lefties), and batted .278 with five doubles and a .690 OPS, hardly the impact Klentak envisioned for the eighth overall pick in the 2017 draft.

One of the issues, according to Dillon, is Haseley's downward swing path that produces an excess of ground balls. Among 342 hitters with at least 300 plate appearances over the last two seasons, he has the fifth-highest ground-ball rate at 56.4% (league average was 45.3%).