The roar of the crowd is back as Phillies open season at home

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies manager Joe Girardi has lived through nearly 30 opening days in his big league career.

The anticipation for Thursday’s season opener felt different to him.

Fans returned to Citizens Bank Park for the first time since 2019 to watch the Phillies host the Atlanta Braves.

“I’ve been through a number of opening days and they’re always exciting and there are always butterflies and you really look forward to it,” Girardi said Wednesday. “I feel like this one is different because we didn’t have fans last year. It just has a completely different feeling, and I’m really, really looking forward to it.”

Philadelphia loosened its COVID-19 restrictions to allow 20% capacity at Citizens Bank Park at the start of the season. The hope is that percentage increases as the season progresses. Thursday’s announced crowd of 8,529 fans waived blue rally towels over their heads. They booed when the Braves were announced.

Five questions facing Phillies heading into 2021 season The Phillies open the season at 3:05 p.m. Thursday when they host the Atlanta Braves at Citi…

When the Phillies took the field, outfielder Bryce Harper sprinted to right field and then bowed to the fans as they stood and cheered.

For the first time since 2019, one could gaze out of the press box and see the stadium parking lot beyond the outfield walls filled with cars.