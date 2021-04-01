The roar of the crowd is back as Phillies open season at home

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies manager Joe Girardi has lived through nearly 30 opening days in his big league career.
The anticipation for Thursday’s season opener felt different to him.
Fans returned to Citizens Bank Park for the first time since 2019 to watch the Phillies host the Atlanta Braves.
“I’ve been through a number of opening days and they’re always exciting and there are always butterflies and you really look forward to it,” Girardi said Wednesday. “I feel like this one is different because we didn’t have fans last year. It just has a completely different feeling, and I’m really, really looking forward to it.”
Philadelphia loosened its COVID-19 restrictions to allow 20% capacity at Citizens Bank Park at the start of the season. The hope is that percentage increases as the season progresses. Thursday’s announced crowd of 8,529 fans waived blue rally towels over their heads. They booed when the Braves were announced.
When the Phillies took the field, outfielder Bryce Harper sprinted to right field and then bowed to the fans as they stood and cheered.
For the first time since 2019, one could gaze out of the press box and see the stadium parking lot beyond the outfield walls filled with cars.
The crowd sat socially distanced from each other in every level of the stadium. Ashburn Alley was open, as were selected concession stands throughout the stadium.
Everyone wore masks — even the statue of late Phillies announcer Harry Kalas.
In contrast to last season’s pumped-in crowd noise, there was a natural buzz in the ballpark.
What the simulated crown noise couldn’t do was duplicate a crowd’s personality.
On Thursday, there were voices and whistles. The crowd was into the game from the first pitch.
“Sit down, Ozzie,” one fan stood and shouted after Braves hitter Ozzie Albies struck out swinging at a 92.8 mph fastball from Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola.
“What do you say, Bryce?” another fan yelled as Harper walked to the plate for his first at-bat.
What was just as unique compared to last summer’s games was what you couldn’t hear Thursday.
The voices of the Phillies television announcers couldn’t be heard, and neither could the steps of the players as they sprinted to first base.
Foul balls no longer rattled around the stands. Instead, fans groaned when someone in the crowd failed to come up with a foul ball that landed nearby.
“I think when you see people come through the turnstiles and into the seats (Thursday), it’s just going to feel like we’re getting our lives back somewhat,” Girardi said Wednesday. “To see fans in spring training was really, really nice. Not to have pumped-in crowd noise and all that, it felt like we were alive again.”
