The Phillies hope Mickey Moniak's first big-league home run is a sign of good things to come

Mickey Moniak's second stint in the big leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies was not going well.

The first overall pick in the 2016 draft was hitless in his first 12 at-bats and had struck out eight times. Finally, in his fifth game Tuesday night, against the San Francisco Giants, he singled to left field in the second inning off Logan Webb.

That sense of relief was followed by a sense of elation Wednesday when Moniak stepped to the plate again in the bottom of the second to face the Giants' Anthony DiSclafani with runners at first and second and one out. The left-handed hitting Moniak worked the count to 3-2 before hitting a sinker the opposite way for a three-run home run. He clapped his hands together as he rounded first base.

Meanwhile, out in left field, a man in a powder-blue Phillies jersey held up his toddler son who was holding the baseball in his hand. It was one of those feel-good ballpark moments.

Moniak, for the record, did get the ball back.

"I did," he said. "I noticed that they had two little kids and one of them was trying to eat it. So I'm just glad it's intact. And I'm very grateful that they gave it back."

Did it have bite marks?