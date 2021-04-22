The Phillies hope Mickey Moniak's first big-league home run is a sign of good things to come

Mickey Moniak's second stint in the big leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies was not going well.
The first overall pick in the 2016 draft was hitless in his first 12 at-bats and had struck out eight times. Finally, in his fifth game Tuesday night, against the San Francisco Giants, he singled to left field in the second inning off Logan Webb.
That sense of relief was followed by a sense of elation Wednesday when Moniak stepped to the plate again in the bottom of the second to face the Giants' Anthony DiSclafani with runners at first and second and one out. The left-handed hitting Moniak worked the count to 3-2 before hitting a sinker the opposite way for a three-run home run. He clapped his hands together as he rounded first base.
Meanwhile, out in left field, a man in a powder-blue Phillies jersey held up his toddler son who was holding the baseball in his hand. It was one of those feel-good ballpark moments.
Moniak, for the record, did get the ball back.
"I did," he said. "I noticed that they had two little kids and one of them was trying to eat it. So I'm just glad it's intact. And I'm very grateful that they gave it back."
Did it have bite marks?
"I haven't checked it yet," Moniak said. "So there definitely could be. And, honestly, I really hope so."
It was a fun and funny moment for a young big-league player trying to find his way and win a center-field job that remains up for grabs 18 games into the season.
"It was awesome," Moniak said. "Obviously it's something you dream of. The fact that I've been grinding out at-bats the way I have and to do something to contribute to the team and put us in a place to win a big game on getaway day, it's something I'll never forget, especially being my first homer."
It's easy to forget just how young Moniak still is, but a postgame note drove home the point. Moniak, at 22 years and 343 days, became the youngest Phillies center fielder to hit his first career homer since Mike Anderson, who was 21 years old and 314 days, when he hit his first on May 2, 1973.
Like Moniak, Anderson was considered a top prospect in the Phillies' farm system after being the sixth overall pick in the 1969 draft. Anderson played nine years in the majors, but mostly in a bench role, and finished his career hitting .246 with 28 home runs, 134 RBIs, and a .681 OPS.
The late Paul Owens did use Anderson, however, to get veteran reliever Ron Reed in a 1975 trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. It turned out to be one of the great trades in franchise history. Reed pitched from 1976 through 1983 with the Phillies and went 57-38 with 90 saves and a 3.06 ERA while helping the team win five division titles, two NL pennants, and the 1980 World Series.
Moniak's big-league story is still in its infancy, but he's hoping his first home run is a trigger point for things to come.
"I think for a while I was kind of pressing to try to do too much," Moniak said. "And I think I just got outside of myself. Just having the support of guys in this clubhouse and [manager] Joe [Girardi] and our staff has been huge. Just kind of telling me to relax and have fun. I know they know, and I know, what kind of baseball player I can be."
