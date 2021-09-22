Ten years, 1,222 games and no playoffs: Phillies' Jean Segura hopes to finally break through

The Phillies are 13-12 in their last 25 games against teams with a losing record. They were swept in Arizona, lost two of three in Pittsburgh, and dropped three of four at home against Colorado. The easy schedule has proved to be a challenge.

"It's the mentality," Segura said. "When we play those types of teams, we feel too comfortable. We let it get it to us instead of getting in and giving it to them. It is what it is, but we only have 12 games left. We have to, as a team, make it better."

Bryce Harper has shouldered most of the credit for the Phillies having a playoff chance, but it's hard to ignore what Segura has done. His 3.7 WAR trails only Harper among the team's position players. His batting average (.295) is the highest since 2018 and his OPS (.804) is the second best of his career.

Segura has been one of the National League's best second basemen, and he credits his success to returning to the top of the lineup.

"Last year, they slid me into the seventh hole against righties and hit sixth against lefties," Segura said. "I don't know, I don't consider myself hitting in the seven hole in any lineup. I consider myself always hitting up top. You can see the last five, six years, I've done my part at the top of the lineup."