Stockton golfer Tatum Henry shoots 88 vs. N.J. City

Stockton University junior Tatum Henry shot a 17-over-par 88 to top the six-golfer field Thursday at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway Township.

Henry, an Absegami High School graduate from Galloway Township, shot a 44 on each of the front and back nines of the Pines Course at Seaview.

Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) was second for the Ospreys with a 110. Tamara Farrow (Middle Township) withdrew.

N.J. City’s Elizabeth Bellow shot a 111, Fiona Moore a 121 and Roxana Martinez a 132. There was no team scoring.

Stockton is in its second year as a program, and N.J. City is in its first.

Stockton baseball: The Ospreys rallied to tie the game in the seventh inning, but Rowan scored two runs in the top of the ninth en route to an 8-6 win Thursday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.

Ryan O’Sullivan and John Perrino reach base in the bottom of the seventh. After the bases were loaded, Jay Marchese’s walk drove in a run, and Sam Nieves hit a two-run single to tie the game 6-6.

Perrino finished 3 for 5 with two runs. Ryan Swift doubled, and Nieves had two hits and three RBIs. Marco Meleo and Fabrizzi each singled twice.