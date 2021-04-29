Stockton golfer Tatum Henry shoots 88 vs. N.J. City

Stockton University junior Tatum Henry shot a 17-over-par 88 to top the six-golfer field Thursday at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway Township.
Henry, an Absegami High School graduate from Galloway Township, shot a 44 on each of the front and back nines of the Pines Course at Seaview.
Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) was second for the Ospreys with a 110. Tamara Farrow (Middle Township) withdrew.
N.J. City’s Elizabeth Bellow shot a 111, Fiona Moore a 121 and Roxana Martinez a 132. There was no team scoring.
Stockton is in its second year as a program, and N.J. City is in its first.
Stockton baseball: The Ospreys rallied to tie the game in the seventh inning, but Rowan scored two runs in the top of the ninth en route to an 8-6 win Thursday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.
Ryan O’Sullivan and John Perrino reach base in the bottom of the seventh. After the bases were loaded, Jay Marchese’s walk drove in a run, and Sam Nieves hit a two-run single to tie the game 6-6.
Perrino finished 3 for 5 with two runs. Ryan Swift doubled, and Nieves had two hits and three RBIs. Marco Meleo and Fabrizzi each singled twice.
Rowan’s Ryan McIsaac (Millville) went 3 for 5 with a double, a triple, two runs and two RBIs.
