Spencer Howard ready to show Phillies his best stuff

Spencer Howard seems to believe the Philadelphia Phillies didn’t see the best of him in 2020.

The starting pitcher is much more optimistic as spring training is underway.

But the question remains: What will be his role this season? Will he be a member of the starting rotation, pitch out of the bull[pen or begin the season in Triple A?

“I’m super excited,” Howard said on a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday afternoon. “If I take care of what I need to take care of, if I can keep my shoulder feeling good and just do what I know I can do, everything else will just happen, and I won’t have to worry about anything.”

Howard, 24, was one of the Phillies' most highly-touted prospects last season. But he went 1-2 with a 5.92 ERA in six starts. He spent time on the injury list with shoulder trouble and threw just 24 1/3 innings.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Howard’s biggest issue was getting through the lineup the second time around. Howard said the COVID-19 shutdown between the original spring training and the summer restart hurt his preparation. He put a lot of time into training this winter and cleaning up his mechanics.