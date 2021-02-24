Spencer Howard ready to show Phillies his best stuff

Spencer Howard seems to believe the Philadelphia Phillies didn’t see the best of him in 2020.
The starting pitcher is much more optimistic as spring training is underway.
But the question remains: What will be his role this season? Will he be a member of the starting rotation, pitch out of the bull[pen or begin the season in Triple A?
“I’m super excited,” Howard said on a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday afternoon. “If I take care of what I need to take care of, if I can keep my shoulder feeling good and just do what I know I can do, everything else will just happen, and I won’t have to worry about anything.”
Howard, 24, was one of the Phillies' most highly-touted prospects last season. But he went 1-2 with a 5.92 ERA in six starts. He spent time on the injury list with shoulder trouble and threw just 24 1/3 innings.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Howard’s biggest issue was getting through the lineup the second time around. Howard said the COVID-19 shutdown between the original spring training and the summer restart hurt his preparation. He put a lot of time into training this winter and cleaning up his mechanics.
“I know I wasn’t feeling my best physically, and that kind of trickled mentally onto the mound,” Howard said. “It’s just a matter of getting my body right and having access to good gyms and good (physical therapy). I know if I’m well-prepared going into the season, mentally everything will fall into place.”
Howard struck out 8.5 batters per nine innings last season, but he didn’t show the velocity he had demonstrated in the minor leagues. Howard’s four-seam fastball velocity averaged 94.5 mph last season, according to fangraphs.com, but his velocity would often drop as the game wore on. Howard blamed the velocity dip on his shoulder.
“Last year, I would feel good and then all of a sudden the (velocity) would go down during games, and it would take me a little bit longer to get warmed up,” Howard. “It wasn’t as sharp of a pain (in his shoulder), it was just more of like ‘I don’t have that much there anymore.’”
Howard admitted the lack of velocity concerned him.
“I was like, ‘Well, am I just a bad pitcher now? Am I going to throw slow forever? Is this the new me?’” he said.
So far this spring, Howard said he hasn’t looked at a radar gun.
“Nobody has come up to me in a panic saying, 'How do you feel? Are you hurt?’” Howard said. “I think the numbers are good. The (velocity) numbers are around somewhere and somebody knows but that person is not me.”
Howard, however, said he feels like the ball is coming out his hand the way it used to.
“It’s a feeling I was searching for all of last year,” he said.
Girardi said Howard looks stronger this spring straining.
“He looks like his endurance is going to be much better,” Girardi said. “That’s a good sign for all of us.”
But as spring training begins, Howard appears to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the starting rotation. Matt Moore and Chase Anderson appear to be the favorites for the No. 4 and No. 5 spots. Ivan Nova, who Girardi announced will start Sunday’s spring training opener against the Detroit Tigers, is also a contender.
The most likely scenario for Howard is to start the season in the minors and then join the Phillies rotation at some of the point in the season.
Girardi, however, said he has open mind when it comes to what role Howard could have this season.
“His performances are going to be important during spring training, but you don’t know what’s going to happen to the other guys,” Girardi said Wednesday. “If (Howard) pitched really well and we said, ‘Hey, maybe we’ll put him in the bullpen. The other guys are pitching well too and it’s one way to control (Howard's) innings.’ We’re not really bound to say he’s going to start or that’s it. We’re here to win, so if we have to be a little bit creative, we will be.”
