South Jersey teams split over America's pastime

Charlton played in the ACBL while at St. Augustine Prep from 2008-11, never competing with the intention of being scouted, but rather to be around older guys to gain wisdom and learn skills.

"There are always good guys floating around the league, and it's not to say they aren't worthy of recruiting, but it's not that type of league," Charlton said. "Most of the scouts are going to summer tournaments or where there are a mass amount of (high school) kids and see more guys at once. They're not just going to come down to an ACBL or (SJSSBL) game on a Wednesday night to maybe see one guy. You don't want to say it can't happen, but it's not what these leagues are for."

Another unique feature of the new league will be its contributions to the community, said Somers Point Captains coach Dave O'Sullivan.

Each team is required to do a minimum of two clinics for the local communities, such as helping out with the Babe Ruth or Little League baseball or softball teams.

“In the years to come, we think this is going to be a very competitive league,” O'Sullivan said. “It already is … this season. As far as I can tell, it’s been a huge success so far.”

Hiltner believes envy is a factor in the split.