South Jersey teams split over America's pastime

Since 1885, the Atlantic County Baseball League has been one of the highlights of summer in the region.
One of the greatest traditions in South Jersey dedicated to America's pastime, the ACBL has played each summer for more than a century, pausing only during World Wars I and II. Warm nights under the lights where the games were played became a tradition that has provided fond memories for fans and players alike.
But conflicts at the end of last season led to six teams leaving to start a rival organization, the South Jersey South Shore Baseball League, leaving only the Margate Hurricanes and Hammonton, two teams that have dominated in recent history.
The departure of the teams and creation of the rival league have caused some tension.
“We are the ACBL. The other league is basically the B-League,” said President and Margate coach Yogi Hiltner, noting the new league has a lot of teams but not as much talent, aside from a few squads. “It’s a young league with basically just high school kids."
The Hurricanes and Hammonton have been in 25 of the previous 34 ACBL championships, with the Hurricanes capturing 23 titles. Now, the two teams are left to play 18 games against each other, with a title series set for August.
Hiltner and some of the old league's players say the new league will not last. But what they think doesn't matter to Joe Bunting, who founded the new group.
“There was not necessarily a disagreement (that caused the disunion), we just had a different vision,” said Bunting, president of the South Jersey South Shore Baseball League and owner of Bunting Family Pharmacy in Northfield.
Bunting said his new league is for players 16 and older, and most are younger than those playing in the ACBL.
“We felt that the (ACBL) was getting a little older, and we wanted to try to keep the younger talent back in the area,” Bunting said.
Bunting also brought up another issue that, while not the reason for breaking away from the old league, didn’t sit well with him. During last year's playoffs, six players who'd traveled out of state during the COVID-19 pandemic returned to the area and played instead of self-quarantining, as the league had agreed to (and the state Department of Health had mandated).
The issue eventually caused Bunting to pull his team, the Northfield Cardinals, out of the playoffs to comply with state instructions, he said.
Bunting, who has coached Northfield for nine years after playing for eight years in the ACBL, said he's moved on from that issue.
"I don’t think it's why everyone wanted to do this,” Bunting said. ”We are creating something bigger and special.”
Former ACBL teams the Margate Green Wave (now South Jersey Surf), Northfield and squads from Absecon, Egg Harbor City, Ocean City and Ventnor joined the SJSSBL. Four other teams were added. Two cities in Cape May County and one in Atlantic County have expressed interest in joining in 2022, Bunting said.
Bunting said he and the new league members believe they can raise the league’s profile and help players get more attention from colleges.
Bunting and the SJSSBL are promising more attention to the games, including livestreaming the action and featuring videos on the league’s website. That means publicity and, hopefully, attention from college coaches and recruiters.
The new league also uses radar guns and instant replay on its website.
The ACBL does not have such features, which Hiltner dismisses as a “gimmick.”
“I don’t understand the new league,” said Hiltner, who said he misses the competition this summer. “They say they have a lot of bells and whistles, but I don’t think it’s going to last. It’s more or less a bunch of gimmicks, and not very good baseball for the most part.”
Hiltner, who has been involved with the ACBL for 45 years, said the new league’s promise of greater exposure doesn’t really mean much, since most good high school players instead compete in travel leagues for exposure.
Ed Charlton, co-owner of the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville, agreed.
"Both leagues in reality are men's leagues because there is no age limit. So if you're a college scout, there is no real draw to come watch the league."
Charlton played in the ACBL while at St. Augustine Prep from 2008-11, never competing with the intention of being scouted, but rather to be around older guys to gain wisdom and learn skills.
"There are always good guys floating around the league, and it's not to say they aren't worthy of recruiting, but it's not that type of league," Charlton said. "Most of the scouts are going to summer tournaments or where there are a mass amount of (high school) kids and see more guys at once. They're not just going to come down to an ACBL or (SJSSBL) game on a Wednesday night to maybe see one guy. You don't want to say it can't happen, but it's not what these leagues are for."
Another unique feature of the new league will be its contributions to the community, said Somers Point Captains coach Dave O'Sullivan.
Each team is required to do a minimum of two clinics for the local communities, such as helping out with the Babe Ruth or Little League baseball or softball teams.
“In the years to come, we think this is going to be a very competitive league,” O'Sullivan said. “It already is … this season. As far as I can tell, it’s been a huge success so far.”
Hiltner believes envy is a factor in the split.
Under Bunting, Northfield won the ACBL title in 2018, but lost to Margate in 2019.
“One guy (Bunting) just got pretty upset that he couldn’t beat Margate or Hammonton through the years, and decided to take his ball and run," Hiltner said. "He paid for teams to come with him. … A little rich kid who took his ball and went somewhere else and started a new league.”
Bunting acknowledges investing a “decent amount” of his own money into the league to help cut costs. He declined to say how much he invested, but it was enough to allow each player to only pay $40 to join the new league, about less than half that of the ACBL, saying he wanted his league to be affordable.
“At no point am I a rich kid,” said Bunting, who said he paid his way through pharmacy school and just wants to give back to the community.
Players have taken sides as well. Longtime Margate Hurricanes player and 1998 Mainland Regional graduate Jason Law in a Facebook post in May took issue with the motivation to break up the old league. He believes the quarantine due to the pandemic was a convenient excuse for teams breaking off from the league out of bitterness.
Law said in a telephone interview that the shrinking of the league “was a shame" and a loss of a summer season that was "something our team looks forward to every year."
With a limited number of college kids in the area and most high school kids playing travel ball, even the ACBL had a hard time rostering 10 teams, he said.
Law said the ACBL would go on, though.
"This is the hand we are dealt, right? It's not ideal, but at the same time we are guaranteed a good game every game we play with Hammonton, as they always are,” he said.
"At the end of day, whether you get along or don't get along, none of that should matter. We are here to play baseball. Why not have the most competitive league possible? The fact that we can't get on common ground is absurd. The fact this league has been going on for, like, 100 years and just gets ended because of this situation is just silly."
For Bunting, the league has been everything he envisioned.
"It's awesome," he said. "It's been great. The kids are great. You are seeing some incredible baseball."
