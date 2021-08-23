Small crowds, big noise at Little League World Series

"It's a tough burden to carry for them," Stier said. "I think it turned out to be maybe a blessing in disguise if they felt a little uncomfortable."

While these 12-year-olds are still appearing on nationally televised ESPN telecasts, they're doing so in a more familiar and relatable setting. Stier pointed out how the opening days of the LLWS have been reminiscent of hometown Little League games.

Hawaii manager Brandon Sardinha noted how capacity restrictions also were in place during both the Hawaii state tournament and the West Regional in San Bernardino, California.

"If there were a lot more fans out there, it could be a distraction," Sardinha said. "Throughout this process, from our state tournament to regionals, it's been kind of limited, so that's what they're used to. I think they're comfortable with what it is now."

Nonetheless, longtime Little League World Series fan Erin Smith of nearby Hughesville definitely noticed a dip in energy at the ballpark this year. She got a section pass since her dad volunteers at the stadiums.

Not to mention, embarrassing moments like a dad moaning when his child strikes out or bobbles a ball are now much easier for all to hear.