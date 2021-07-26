Seranthony Dominguez could return in September

PHILADELPHIA – Seranthony Dominguez last pitched for the Phillies on June 5, 2019.
A case could be made the Phillies bullpen hasn’t been the same since.
But now the reliever, who underwent Tommy John surgery last July, is on the verge of a comeback.
Dominguez, 26, said he hopes to be back in September.
“I feel really good right now,” he said before the Phillies hosted the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.
Dominguez said so far, he has faced between 10 and 13 live hitters in a simulated game. He could begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment next week. He said his fastball has sat about 93 to 94 mph. It averaged 98.1 as a rookie in 2018.
“I hope it gets better the more I throw,” he said of his velocity.
Dominguez appeared to be the Phillies closer of the future when he made his big league debut in May, 2018. He finished that year with 16 saves. Opponents batted .157 against him. Dominguez combined his fastball with a pin-point slider to overwhelm hitters.
Dominguez said during his comeback he’s had mixed results with regaining command of his slider.
“I’ve been working on it,” he said. “Some days it feels really good. Some days it just feels the same. I’m still working on it.”
Dominguez pitched in just 27 games before arm troubles struck in 2019. The Phillies tried to heal his elbow with rest, rehabilitation and other treatments.
But after one spring training outing in 2020 just before COVID-19 struck, he chose to have Tommy John surgery.
The Phillies bullpen has been one of the team’s biggest weaknesses this season and last. In 2020, the bullpen had a 7.06 ERA, having allowed 159 runs and 246 hits in 186 innings. This season, Phillis relievers have blown more than 20 saves.
Dominguez said it’s been tough watching the Phillies play without him.
“That felt really bad to me,” he said. “I feel like I would have been able to help. As a player, you just want to help everything, help your team to win.”
Even if Dominguez does return, it’s questionable what would be the immediate impact of pitcher who has not appeared in a game in two years.
Manager Joe Girardi said it’s too early to tell what role Dominguez could have.
“I'm always careful to say when a guy's coming back from something what he's going to be,” Girardi said.
Dominguez smiled often when speaking with reporters Monday. The fact that he can even talk about returning in September is a boost for a Phillies team that can use every bit of good news it can get.
“I know it’s a long process,” Dominguez said. “I’ve been doing my best to get back.”

