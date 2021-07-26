Seranthony Dominguez could return in September

Dominguez pitched in just 27 games before arm troubles struck in 2019. The Phillies tried to heal his elbow with rest, rehabilitation and other treatments.

But after one spring training outing in 2020 just before COVID-19 struck, he chose to have Tommy John surgery.

The Phillies bullpen has been one of the team’s biggest weaknesses this season and last. In 2020, the bullpen had a 7.06 ERA, having allowed 159 runs and 246 hits in 186 innings. This season, Phillis relievers have blown more than 20 saves.

Dominguez said it’s been tough watching the Phillies play without him.

“That felt really bad to me,” he said. “I feel like I would have been able to help. As a player, you just want to help everything, help your team to win.”

Even if Dominguez does return, it’s questionable what would be the immediate impact of pitcher who has not appeared in a game in two years.

Manager Joe Girardi said it’s too early to tell what role Dominguez could have.

“I'm always careful to say when a guy's coming back from something what he's going to be,” Girardi said.