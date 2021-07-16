Mainland grad Petty key part of Twins future

The Twins have nose-dived from fourth in team ERA last season to 27th this season entering the second half. Their pitching woes and self-inflicted mistakes by management have been dissected ad nauseam.

The extra thump for good measure came with the selection of four former Twins pitchers to the All-Star Game: Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn, Liam Hendriks and Ryan Pressly. That is an unflattering look for the Twins, but of that group, Pressly's departure was the only one that felt like a real mistake at the time.

That's a tricky discussion, though. Did their new teams unlock something in those pitchers that the Twins' staff missed? Did injuries or other factors play a role in their struggles here, as Gibson, Lynn and Hendriks indicated this week? Or do their career rebirths highlight the crapshoot nature of that position? The answer is probably yes, a combination of all that.

Kenta Maeda finished third in Rookie of the Year voting for the Dodgers, had modest production over the next three seasons, then finished second in Cy Young voting in his first season with the Twins. He's battled injury and ineffectiveness this season. How do you define that career arc?