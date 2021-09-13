Ruly Carpenter, who owned the Phillies when they won the 1980 World Series, dies at 81

Players like Schmidt, Bowa, Bob Boone, and Greg Luzinski climbed through the minors in the 1960s and 1970s under the watch of Carpenter, Owens, and Green. In 1980, Carpenter was president, Owens was the general manager, and Green was manager,

"He had a heart as big as gold," Bowa said. "He was just a great guy. I had to sit down when I heard the news. I was very fortunate that I got to meet his dad. You talk about someone who is well off and everything but they were so down to earth that you wouldn't know that. He didn't flaunt anything. He was just a great guy. I can't describe it any other way. If anyone ever needed anything, and even not about baseball, he would be there for them."

Mr. Carpenter formed a kinship with his players, many of whom saw Mr. Carpenter as a teammate and not an owner. They were stunned that spring training when Mr. Carpenter called a team meeting in the clubhouse at Clearwater, Fla., and told them that he was selling. Just six months earlier, they brought the Phillies their first World Series title.

Bowa told reporters that day that he didn't care if ever played another game again. Rose said Carpenter was "like a player to me" and John Vukovich said, "It goes without saying that to players, he's the No. 1 owner in the game."