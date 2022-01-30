 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester, Cumberland nationally ranked preseason poll
Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester, Cumberland nationally ranked preseason poll

Dukes helmet Cumberland County College baseball
Charles J. Olson / For The Press

The Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester and -Cumberland baseball teams are each ranked in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III preseason poll.

The Roadrunners and the Dukes are ranked second and fourth, respectively. The Roadrunners received 72 points from the organization’s coaches, the Dukes 56. Niagara County College, in New York, was ranked first with 80, including eight first-place votes.

Both teams compete in NJCAA Region XIX.

Last season, the Roadrunners finished 36-6-2 (16-2-1) and won the North Atlantic District Baseball Tournament championship. They advanced to the NJCAA D-III World Series semifinals. 

Cumberland finished 22-8 (12-5) and reached the North Atlantic District Baseball Tournament.

This season, the Dukes will feature Vineland High School graduates Ramon Angelero, Jeremiah Lebron and Nathaniel Figueroa, Buena Regional graduates Andrew Slade and Jimmy Kurtz, Egg Harbor Township's Mikal Goods and David Appolonia, Jack Peacock (St. Augustine), Nick Buonadonna (Millville), Andre Boyer (Oakcrest) and Vineland resident Andrew Simone. 

The Roadrunners do not have an updated roster on their website. 

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

