Zack Wheeler to the injured list; What's the prognosis?

PHILADELPHIA - The good news when it came to Phillies injuries didn’t last long Thursday.

About two hours after interim manager Rob Thomson announced National League reigning MVP Bryce Harper would return from a fractured thumb Friday, the club put starting pitcher Zack Wheeler on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis. The move was backdated to Aug. 22, meaning Wheeler could return Sept. 6. Bailey Falter is expected to start in Wheeler’s place against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowksi described the injury as one of those issues pitchers deal with. He expects Wheeler to just miss two starts.

"He felt by all means he could go out there and pitch (Friday)," Dombrowski said. "But when we talked about it we also felt we would much rather knock this thing out and not have him go out there and pitch deal with this thing the rest of the season. Sometimes you have to take it out of a person's hands. He's not happy. I think he'd rather have taken the ball, but he also understands it's probably the wise thing to do."

Wheeler was 11-7 with a 3.07 ERA this season. He had not looked sharp in his previous two starts, which were both against the New York Mets. He allowed 14 hits and 11 earned runs in 11 ⅓ innings. Wheeler, who also uncharateristically walked five batter in those two Mets starts, said after both outings that he felt as good as he had all season.

Dombrowski said he couldn't say the tendinitis had anything to do with the last two outings.

"You get this time of year with any pitcher or player, and there's something," Dombrowski said. "They're not 100 percent."

Wheeler, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015, threw a career-high 213 ⅓ innings last season. Wheeler got off to a slow start this season because shoulder soreness limited how much he could throw in the offseason and spring training.

Wheeler’s injury is a blow to pitching staff that is currently without closer Seranthony Dominguez, who is on the injured list with right triceps tendinitis.

"We just think it's best to do this now," Dombrowski said. "We hope to be playing for quite awhile yet."