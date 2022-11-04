Zack Wheeler to start Game 6 for Phillies; But will he be at full strength?

PHILADELPHIA - Zack Wheeler plans to pitch to his strengths Saturday night.

The question is will he be physically able to?

Wheeler will start Game 6 of the World Series against Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros at 8:03 p.m. The Phillies trail the series 3-2 and are in the unenviable position of having to win two straight in Houston to win their first World Series since 2008. Game 7, if necessary, is Sunday.

Momentum is not in Philadelphia’s favor. The Astros won games 4 and 5 at Citizens Bank Park.

“I take a lot of pride … just try to be a stopper and give our team one more chance after tomorrow,” Wheeler said Friday afternoon. “Tomorrow's a must-win and I'll take pride in that. Hopefully I can go out there and give us the best chance.”

Every pitch Wheeler throws Saturday will be scrutinized. The Astros roughed him up for five runs in five innings in Game 2. Wheeler’s velocity was down a couple of mph in that start.

Wheeler was out from Aug. 20 to Sept. 21 with right forearm tendinitis. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said the return from that injury might have taken its toll on the pitcher.

As a result of his game 2 results, the Phillies elected to pitch Wheeler Saturday on six days rest rather than Thursday’s Game 5 on four days rest.

Wheeler threw a bullpen session Thursday.

“I think the extra rest always helps,” Wheeler said. “But the bullpen felt good. I think we're on track.”

But what happens if Wheeler doesn’t have his velocity? Can he still be successful? Thomson said Friday nearly every pitcher, including projected game 7 starter Ranger Suarez, is available Saturday.

“Zack's a competitor,” Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto said. “Even in his starts this season, when his velo hasn't necessarily been as high as it always is, he always competes for us. He's got the stuff to get the job done. As long as he's got his command … he's able to attack the strike zone and work ahead of hitters. I'm not too worried about the velo.”

Wheeler will have to be at his best against Valdez, who shutdown the Phillies in Game 2 and in an Oct. 5 regular season start. In those two outings, the left-hander allowed six hits and one run with 19 strikeouts in 11 ⅓ innings. Thomson hopes the Phillies fair better the third time around against Valdez.

“I think the more you see a pitcher, the more you see the shape of his pitches and see it up close and how the fastball sinks or rides, I think you have a better chance,” he said. “I thought we had better at-bats in the World Series start than we did in the regular season start. So hopefully that continues.”

The Phillies can also take solace in the fact that history says what they will try to achieve this weekend in Houston is not impossible.

The Chicago Cubs won games 6 and 7 on the road to beat Cleveland in the 2016 World Series.

The Washington Nationals won games 6 and 7 in Houston against the Astros to win the 2019 World Series.

Thomson said now is not the time to panic.

“We played really good baseball,” he said. “We just got to keep doing what we're doing and concentrate on doing the little things. I always tell them, ‘Focus on the little things and big things will happen. Don't try to do too much, be yourself, good at-bats, play good defense, throw strikes, execute pitches.’ ”.