Zack Wheeler returns to form; Bryce Harper runs wild; J.T. Realmuto homers

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler returned Friday night to the form that has made him one of baseball’s best starting pitchers this season.
The Phillies needed the vintage Wheeler outing more than ever.
Wheeler struck out eight and allowed one run in seven innings as the Phillies ended a three-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Atlanta Braves. Philadelphia (48-48) trails the first-place New York Mets (51-43) by four games (five in the loss column) in the National League East.
“When you lose three in a row, you need a win, obviously,” Wheeler said. “You need to come in here, pitch a good game, keep runs off the board and make it easy as possible for our guys.”
Before Friday, Wheeler had allowed 11 runs in his last 11 2/3 innings.
But against the Braves, he looked the like the pitcher who had a 1.44 ERA in 31 1/3 June innings.
After a shaky start Friday in which he allowed five hits and a run in the first three innings, Wheeler settled down and gave up just two hits from the fourth through the seventh innings. The crowd of 23,546 fans at Citizens Bank Park gave him a standing ovation as he walked off the mound after the top of the seventh.
The Phillies needed a lengthy and stingy outing from Wheeler not only to end the losing streak but also because the pitching staff is in a state of flux because of injuries, COVID-19 and subpar performances. Manager Joe Girardi said the team has not yet decided who will start Monday's home against the Washington Nationals.
Wheeler's effort allowed the Phillies' pitching staff to take a breath and reset itself.
"Whenever you have (Wheeler) on the mound, you always have an opportunity to win the game," outfielder Bryce Harper said. "He's a workhorse for us."
Wheeler has been at his best against the Braves this season. He has a 1.35 ERA (four earned runs in 26 2/3 innings pitched) with 34 strikeouts in four starts against Atlanta this year.
That is easier said than done. Usually, the more hitters see a pitcher, the more success they have.
"You have to grind away at-bats (against Wheeler)," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "Every time you look at his pitch count and it may look up, he regroups. He’s good, and he’s a tough ride.”
Harper steals home
Harper stole second, third and home for a career-high three stolen bases. His steal of home came in the fifth inning and gave the Phillies a 4-1 lead. It was the first time he stole home since he got his first career steal as a member of the Washington Nationals by stealing home against Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels on May 12, 2009.
"I was just trying to make things happen,” Harper said. “The last three days (all Phillies losses) ... we can’t afford to do that. We’re trying to go out there and play our game. We’re 1-1 right now against the Braves, and we have two more games this weekend.”
Realmuto returns
J.T. Realmuto, who was out of the lineup for a day of rest in Thursday’s loss to the Braves, returned Friday and made an immediate impact.
The catcher golfed a fastball from Braves starter Max Fried 378 feet into the left-field stands to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
