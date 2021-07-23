Zack Wheeler returns to form; Bryce Harper runs wild; J.T. Realmuto homers

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler returned Friday night to the form that has made him one of baseball’s best starting pitchers this season.

The Phillies needed the vintage Wheeler outing more than ever.

Wheeler struck out eight and allowed one run in seven innings as the Phillies ended a three-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Atlanta Braves. Philadelphia (48-48) trails the first-place New York Mets (51-43) by four games (five in the loss column) in the National League East.

“When you lose three in a row, you need a win, obviously,” Wheeler said. “You need to come in here, pitch a good game, keep runs off the board and make it easy as possible for our guys.”

Before Friday, Wheeler had allowed 11 runs in his last 11 2/3 innings.

But against the Braves, he looked the like the pitcher who had a 1.44 ERA in 31 1/3 June innings.

After a shaky start Friday in which he allowed five hits and a run in the first three innings, Wheeler settled down and gave up just two hits from the fourth through the seventh innings. The crowd of 23,546 fans at Citizens Bank Park gave him a standing ovation as he walked off the mound after the top of the seventh.