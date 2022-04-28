Zack Wheeler pitches Phillies to sweep of Colorado; Big series against the Mets up next

PHILADELPHIA – A four-game series sweep will boost the spirits of any big league team.

But it was the way the Phillies finished off their sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Thursday that made them feel so optimistic heading into the biggest series of the still young season.

Staring pitcher Zack Wheeler allowed one hit and no runs in six innings in a 7-1 Phillies win before fans 20,098 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (10-10) will begin a three-game series in New York against the National League East leading Mets (14-6).

Wheeler, who was one of baseball’s top pitchers last season, had been a question mark for the season’s first few weeks. He entered the game with an 0-3 record and an 8.53 ERA. His performance Thursday bodes well for the Phillies going forward.

The game was played in sunny but windy and chilly conditions. The game-time temperature was 52 degrees. Fans in the shade sat bundled in their winter coats.

Wheeler threw 90 pitches. He struck out seven and walked four.

It was easily his longest outing of the season. He had thrown a total of 12 2/3 innings in his first three starts.

Wheeler’s season got off to a slow start. He threw a career-high 213 1/3 innings last season. He experienced some shoulder soreness in the offseason and that set him behind. Wheeler did not appear in a spring training and his velocity was down in his first three starts.

His four-seam fastball averaged 97.2 mph last season. On Thursday, it averaged 95.2. While his velocity is still not what it was last season, Wheeler did get a season-high 11 swing and misses Thursday.

He struck out the last two batters he faced in the sixth. Randal Grichuk swung and missed at a 94.7 mph sinker, and C.J. Cron swing and missed at a 94.5 mph fastball.

The Phillies trail the Mets by four games in the National League as the weekend series begins. Philadelphia and New York will also play four games at Citizens Bank Park from May 5-8.

Thursday’s win allows the Phillis to head to New York with a .500 record.

