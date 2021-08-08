Zack Wheeler honors Roy Halladay with a dominant performance as Phillies win eighth straight

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler looked at the back of the pitching mound Sunday afternoon and saw Hall of Fame pitcher Roy “Doc” Halladay’s number 34 there.
The sight helped pushed Wheeler to his best performance of the season.
Wheeler pitched a two-hit shutout as the Phillies swept a three-game series from the New York Mets with a 3-0 win before 39,186 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Wheeler’s brilliant effort came after the Phillies retired the late Halladay’s No. 34 in a pregame ceremony.
“On a day that you honor one of the greatest pitchers that I’ve witnessed pitch,” manager Joe Girardi said, “(Wheeler) goes out and it’s like Roy had his hand on it. He gives a Roy Halladay appearance today.”
At one point, Wheeler retired 22 straight batters. He was the first Phillies pitcher to do that since Halladay accomplished it in his perfect game against the Florida Marlins in 2010.
“To do that on (Halladay’s day), what can you say?” Wheeler said. "Today was his day. I just wanted to pitch like him."
The Phillies (59-53) have won eight straight and lead the National League East by two games over the second-place Atlanta Braves (57-55) and 2.5 games over the Mets (56-55).
“We’re ready to play every day,” outfielder Bryce Harper said. “Not that we weren’t before. It’s time to go. It’s time to win ballgames and play well.”
Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto and Harper hit solo home runs Sunday, but the day was about pitching. The ceremony to retire Halladay's number was an emotional one.
“It fires you up,” Harper said. “Going out there and knowing how much Philly loves Doc. How fiery, how passionate he was. A lot of people can learn from the way he went about it. Going out there and doing our thing, not just the fans out there, but Doc as well, and getting that (win) was huge.”
Wheeler allowed a first-inning double to leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo. Wheeler and then did not allow a hit until Nimmo singled with one out in the ninth.
Wheeler struck out 11 and walked just one. It was the sixth time this season he has struck out 10 or more. He simply overpowered the Mets with a fastball that averaged 98.5 mph. He threw his four-seamer on 55 of his 108 pitches.
Sunday continued a remarkable stretch that illustrates just how quickly things in baseball can change. Philadelphia began the month 4.5 games out of first place. But they are undefeated in August for the team’s longest winning streak since it won nine straight from July 29-August 6, 2011.
“That’s the thing about this game,” Girardi said. “You have to stay in it for the long haul. You can have bad weeks, but it’s a long season. It’s amazing.”
On Sunday, the Phillies barely gave the slumping Mets a chance. Segura and Realmuto homered in the first inning to put the Phillies up 2-0. Power has been a big art of the Phillies' recent success. Philadelphia has it 18 home runs the past eight games
The enthusiasm and intensity in the ballpark Sunday resembled what it was like from 2007-2011, when sellouts were routine and the Phillies won five straight division titles.
The fans stood and chanted “Sweep! Sweep!” as Wheeler pitched the ninth inning.
“I did not want to come out of the game,” Wheeler said. “With the fans as crazy as they were and as loud as they were, it gave me the extra little bit that I needed to get through that.”
The Phillis are off Monday before returning Tuesday to finish the homestand with three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds.
The Phillies haven't generated this much buzz since 2011, the last time they made the playoffs.
“I knew we always had this team,” Wheeler said. “It’s just a matter of putting everything together at once. This is the team that we are.”
