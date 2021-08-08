Zack Wheeler honors Roy Halladay with a dominant performance as Phillies win eighth straight

Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto and Harper hit solo home runs Sunday, but the day was about pitching. The ceremony to retire Halladay's number was an emotional one.

“It fires you up,” Harper said. “Going out there and knowing how much Philly loves Doc. How fiery, how passionate he was. A lot of people can learn from the way he went about it. Going out there and doing our thing, not just the fans out there, but Doc as well, and getting that (win) was huge.”

Wheeler allowed a first-inning double to leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo. Wheeler and then did not allow a hit until Nimmo singled with one out in the ninth.

Wheeler struck out 11 and walked just one. It was the sixth time this season he has struck out 10 or more. He simply overpowered the Mets with a fastball that averaged 98.5 mph. He threw his four-seamer on 55 of his 108 pitches.

Sunday continued a remarkable stretch that illustrates just how quickly things in baseball can change. Philadelphia began the month 4.5 games out of first place. But they are undefeated in August for the team’s longest winning streak since it won nine straight from July 29-August 6, 2011.