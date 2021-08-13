Zack Wheeler feels "out of whack" and Phillies lose to Reds

PHILADELPHIA – Zack Wheeler can’t win every time he takes the mound.

But the Phillies need to make the most of the starting pitcher's outings if they want to make the post season for the first time since 2011.

Philadelphia didn't even come close to doing that Friday.

Wheeler was not at his best and the Phillies bats were mostly silent as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Phillies 6-1 before 26,074 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

Wheeler said he felt "just a little out of whack" all day.

"I honestly didn't feel good all day," Wheeler said. "Physically fine ... . It's probably the worst I've thrown the ball in a really long time."

Wheeler was asked what he meant by feeling out of whack.

"It's pretty broad but that's what it is," he said. "If I knew (more), I'd tell you."

Wheeler gave up four hits and four runs in six innings. Joey Votto of the Reds had the big blow. The first baseman hit a Wheeler cutter 425 feet into the Phillies bullpen for a three-run home run in the top of the fourth.

"He really didn't pitch that poorly," manager Joe Girardi said. "It was the timing of the big hits - Joey Votto."