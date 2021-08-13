Zack Wheeler feels "out of whack" and Phillies lose to Reds

PHILADELPHIA – Zack Wheeler can’t win every time he takes the mound.
But the Phillies need to make the most of the starting pitcher's outings if they want to make the post season for the first time since 2011.
Philadelphia didn't even come close to doing that Friday.
Wheeler was not at his best and the Phillies bats were mostly silent as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Phillies 6-1 before 26,074 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
Wheeler said he felt "just a little out of whack" all day.
"I honestly didn't feel good all day," Wheeler said. "Physically fine ... . It's probably the worst I've thrown the ball in a really long time."
Wheeler was asked what he meant by feeling out of whack.
"It's pretty broad but that's what it is," he said. "If I knew (more), I'd tell you."
Wheeler gave up four hits and four runs in six innings. Joey Votto of the Reds had the big blow. The first baseman hit a Wheeler cutter 425 feet into the Phillies bullpen for a three-run home run in the top of the fourth.
"He really didn't pitch that poorly," manager Joe Girardi said. "It was the timing of the big hits - Joey Votto."
As for the Phillies offense, they mustered just five hits against Red starter Tyler Mahle and relievers Michael Lorenzen and Heath Hembree. Phillies pinch hitter Alec Bohm bounced weakly to shortstop to end the game. That continued a rough homestand that has seen Bohm struggle at the plate (3 for 16) and in the field.
The Phillies have scored just five runs in their last four games. They are 1-3 in those contests.
"We're just not hitting," Girardi said. "We have some guys who are struggling. Tomorrow is a new day."
The Phillies are not used to seeing Wheeler struggle. His season has made him a National League Cy Young candidate. He has a 2.56 ERA and began Friday leading the NL in strikeouts (181) and innings pitched (156).
But there some worrisome signs.
He has allowed at least four runs in four of his last seven starts. His career high in innings was 195 1/3 in 2019. Is he wearing down?
The schedule will give Wheeler an extra day of rest before he makes his next start next week. Wheeler was quick to say he doesn't feel fatigued, but said the extra day off was welcomed at this time of year and will give him an extra day to figure and fix what went wrong Friday.
"You can feel fine," he said, "but your arm maybe a little slow."
Friday’s loss put the Phillies (60-56) in a hole for the rest of the three-game series against the Reds because they will start Matt Moore, who has 19 runs in 18 2/3 innings since the All Star break. The Reds (63-54) are tough opponent. Their record would put them in first place in the National League East.
With Friday’s loss, the Phillies current nine-game home stand that ends Sunday and began with a sweep of the New York Mets last weekend is stumbling to a close.
When it comes to their playoff hopes, the Phillies had better hope that Wheeler being "out of whack" was one a start thing.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
