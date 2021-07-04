Zach Warren back with double-A Reading: Local minor leaguers update

RHP Joe Gatto, 26, has made four appearances for the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers), allowing three runs on six hits and three walks, striking out three in six innings in relief.

In 15 appearances this season between double- and triple-A, he was 1-3 with a 1.85 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24¹/³ innings. In 137 career minor-league games, he was 29-34 with a 4.65 ERA and 394 strikeouts in 472²/³ innings.

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Angels and became a free agent last Nov. 2. On Dec. 3, he signed with the Rangers.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 26, has been on the injured list since June 7 for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). He had made six starts this season and was 1-3 with an 11.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 innings.

In his minor-league career, he was 32-23 with a 3.70 ERA in 89 games, including 86 starts. He’d struck out 414 in 421¹/³ innings. The Brigantine resident was selected in the 11th round of the 2015 draft by the Padres.

RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 27, was moved to the Minnesota Twins’ 60-day injured list Friday with a left back disc injury. He is with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.