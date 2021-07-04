Zach Warren back with double-A Reading: Local minor leaguers update

Philadelphia Phillies left-handed pitching prospect Zach Warren was sent back to the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils from the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday.
Warren, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, went back to Reading after getting roughed up in two appearances with the IronPigs. The 25-year-old allowed nine total runs in 1¹/³ innings.
He’s back in Reading where he was dominant for 16 games, posting a 2.70 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 20 innings. In 18 appearances between the two teams, Warren was 1-1 with a 6.33 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 21¹/³ innings.
In 113 career minor-league appearances, he had a 3.16 ERA with 253 strikeouts in 171 innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the 14th round of the 2017 draft by the Phillies.
Here are more updates on 11 area players, with stats through Thursday:
Triple ARHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 26, had made two appearances with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies), allowing a run on two hits and two walks in 1²/³ innings. In 16 minor-league games, he was 1-1 with a 7.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 12¹/³ innings.
The Egg Harbor Township resident was signed by the Phillies in January after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout.
RHP Joe Gatto, 26, has made four appearances for the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers), allowing three runs on six hits and three walks, striking out three in six innings in relief.
In 15 appearances this season between double- and triple-A, he was 1-3 with a 1.85 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24¹/³ innings. In 137 career minor-league games, he was 29-34 with a 4.65 ERA and 394 strikeouts in 472²/³ innings.
Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Angels and became a free agent last Nov. 2. On Dec. 3, he signed with the Rangers.
RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 26, has been on the injured list since June 7 for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). He had made six starts this season and was 1-3 with an 11.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 innings.
In his minor-league career, he was 32-23 with a 3.70 ERA in 89 games, including 86 starts. He’d struck out 414 in 421¹/³ innings. The Brigantine resident was selected in the 11th round of the 2015 draft by the Padres.
RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 27, was moved to the Minnesota Twins’ 60-day injured list Friday with a left back disc injury. He is with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.
It’s been an up-and-down year for Stashak, who is in his second minor-league stint of the season. He’s pitched 2¹/³ shutout innings with three strikeouts with St. Paul. With the Twins, he has a 6.89 ERA in 15 appearances. He allowed 12 runs on 16 hits and 10 walks in 15²/³ innings, striking out 26.
The Mays Landing resident was selected in the 13th round of the 2015 draft.
Double ARHP Denny Brady (Buena Regional), 24, has been on the 7-day injured list with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels) since June 22.
Through five starts, Brady was 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts. He’d made 48 minor-league career appearances (28 starts) with a 4.39 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 160 innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Angels.
3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 22, had hit three home runs since being called up to the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) on June 21. But he was hitting just .148 (4 for 27) in eight games.
In 38 games this season, Kennedy was batting .283 (35 for 111) with five doubles, eight homers, 18 runs and 25 RBIs. In 246 career minor-league games, he was hitting .283 (262 for 927) with 19 homers and 126 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.
Single A (high)LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 22, was 0-5 with a 5.71 ERA in 10 starts for the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox). He had struck out 57 in 41 innings this season.
In 30 career minor-league games, he was 3-14 with a 5.38 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 107 innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.
LT Struble (Hammonton), 24, has played for three different teams in the New York Mets system this season. He is currently with the Brooklyn Cyclones and had raised his batting average to .243 (9 for 37) in 15 games.
In 24 games overall this season, Struble was hitting .267 (16 for 60) with six runs, a double, a triple, six RBIs, 14 walks and five stolen bases in six tries. For his minor-league career, he was hitting .250 (28 for 112) with two doubles, a triple, 11 RBIs, 20 runs scored and nine stolen bases. The Hammonton resident was selected in the 29th round of the 2019 draft by the Mets.
Single A (low)RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 23, had been on the 7-day injured list with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota Twins) since June 21. It’s the second injury of the year for Mooney, who is 0-1 with a 0.56 ERA in six games, including five starts, this year. He’d allowed just three runs, one earned, on eight hits and nine walks with 26 strikeouts in 16 innings.
The Somers Point resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He made his pro debut May 6.
Rookie LeagueLHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City) is with the ACL Angels, an Arizona Complex League affiliate of Los Angeles. The 21-year-old from Egg Harbor Township was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. He has yet to pitch this season.
LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City) is with the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. The 19-year-old from Cape May Court House signed a minor-league deal last June. He made his debut, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks, striking out two in an inning in relief.
