Zach Eflin says "I've been waiting on that moment" as Phillies edge Braves

PHILADELPHIA — Zach Eflin is what a baseball team chasing its first postseason berth in 11 years needs most in late September:

A pitcher with a fresh arm.

Normally a starter and the victim of an injury-riddled career, Eflin came out of the bullpen and did not allow a run in a pivotal 1 ⅔ innings as the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 1-0 in the first of a pivotal four-game series before 21,276 fans at Citizens Bank Park on a windy Thursday night.

“It was awesome,” Eflin said. “I’ve been waiting on that moment. I’ve done it before as a starter. I’ve finished games before (as a starter). I’ve been waiting for that opportunity.”

With the win, the Phillies moved closer to that elusive postseason appearance. Philadelphia (82-67) leads the Milwaukee Brewers (80-70) by 2.5 games in the race for the final National League Wild-card spot. The Phillies are ½ game back of the San Diego Padres (83-67) for the second wild-card berth.

Eflin’s performance helped make a winner of starting pitcher Ranger Suarez. Jose Alvarado got the final four outs for the save.

Matt Vierling knocked in the Phillies only run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning.

“It was a tight game, a lot of pressure," interim manager Rob Thomson said. "The crowd was outstanding, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of excitement. Nice cool night, it was like a playoff game."

A strong wind gusted in from left field throughout Thursday’s game. The weather put a premium on pitching.

After allowing seven runs in 10 ⅔ innings in his first two September starts, Suarez delivered his second straight stellar outing Thursday.

He allowed five hits, walked two and struck out four.

Eflin has had his moments with the Phillies. But he’s also struggled with injuries. He underwent season-ending knee surgery to repair a tear in his right patellar tendon last September. Eflin also had season-ending surgery on both his knees in 2016.

Eflin was 3-5 in 13 starts when he went on the injured list June 26 with a right knee bruise. Thursday was his third outing since he was reactivated on Sept. 12. Thomson said before the game that Eflin could be used in high-leverage situations because many in the Phillies bullpen have shown signs of wear and tear the past week.

Eflin entered the game in the top of the seventh. Not surprisingly, he said being a high-leverage reliever was completely different than starting.

“Typically in the first inning of a start, your heart is racing. You have butterflies and stuff,” he said, “But nothing like coming in the seventh inning of a one-run game against the Braves.”

After Eflin got the side in order in the seventh, he sat in the same spot in the dugout where he sits as a starter.

“I was able to catch my breath,” he said, “I kind of relaxed and felt like I always did. It was a lot of fun.”

Eflin needed just 15 pitches to get five outs. He struck out three and walked none. He struck out Braves hitters Marcel Ozuna and William Contreras swinging at curveballs and Travis d’Arnaud looking at a sinker.

Eflin said he feels great and is ready for a big role out of the bullpen as the season winds down.

For a pitcher who has gone through what he has, it would be especially rewarding for him to play a big role in the Phillies playoff drive.

“The past three months I was down, I’ve been dreaming of being back out there and being competitive,” Eflin said. “The past few months I’ve visualized really any situation imaginable in the baseball game. I feel prepared to enter at any time.”