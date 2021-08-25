Zach Eflin returns from injury and could give the Phillies playoff chances a boost

PHILADELPHIA — Zach Eflin says he's ready to get back on the mound for the Phillies.

It's not a moment too soon.

Eflin, who has been out since July 16, with right knee tendinitis, is scheduled to start Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“I feel mentally ready to come back," Eflin said Wednesday afternoon. "I feel prepared and ready to go.”

Philadelphia (63-62) hosted the Tampa Bay Rays (78-48) on Wednesday night. The Phillies have not made the postseason since 2011. They are in a precarious position.

Philadelphia began Wednesday 4.5 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The Phillies could be a couple of losses away from having their playoff chances disappear.

Eflin is 4-7 with a 4.17 ERA this season. But he's a better pitcher than those numbers indicate. He gave up six runs in 3⅔ innings in his final start before being placed on the injured list. Eflin entered that start with a 3.88 ERA.

Eflin's durability will be a question Thursday. He threw 31 pitches in a rehab game for the double-A Reading Fightin Phillies on Saturday. Eflin struck out three in 2⅓ scoreless innings.