Young players who must meet Bryce Harper's challenge with the Phillies in 2022

Vierling also worked with a private hitting coach after the 2019 season to help undo the bad habits caused when a former Phillies minor-league instructor adjusted his stance and swing in an attempt to generate more power. He took those changes into this season and hit .345 in 24 games for Double A Reading before making his major league debut in June. In 77 plate appearances, he batted .324 with two homers and an .843 OPS.

A case could be made that Girardi should have played Vierling more. Depending on how the Phillies choose to fill their myriad needs, they could opt for a platoon in either left field or center. If that's the case, Vierling should get a chance in spring training to be the righty-hitting side of that formula.

Mickey Moniak

Moniak never played in Triple A before this year, so it seemed reasonable that the Phillies decided he would open the season in the minors. Little else about how they handled the former first overall pick made sense.

The Phillies called up Moniak in mid-April after Adam Haseley left the team for personal reasons. But they gave him only nine games, in which he went 3 for 25 with 12 strikeouts, to seize the center-field job before promoting veteran Odúbel Herrera.