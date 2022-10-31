World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA — First came the decision on weather Monday night.

It was soon followed by strategic pitching moves.

Rain postponed Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros with the best-of-seven series even at one game apiece. The postponement means the entire series schedule will be backed up a day. Games 3, 4 and 5 will be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Philadelphia, respectively. Friday will be a travel day. If necessary Game 6 will be played Saturday and Game 7 Sunday, both in Houston.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson called the postponement the right decision. A steady rain began to fall about 6:30 p.m. and it picked up in intensity as the night wore on.

“I think the biggest thing is (the players) want to play in dry conditions,” Thomson said. “They’ll play in the wet - They don’t care. I think everybody would rather play in dry conditions. We know we’re going to get (the game) in. It’s going to be fair for everybody, and we’ll go get it.”

Thomson and Astros manager Dusty Baker reacted to the postponement by juggling their pitching rotation.

The Phillies made the most moves.

Ranger Suarez will start Game 3. Noah Syndergaard was scheduled to pitch Game 3 Monday.

Aaron Nola will pitch Game 4 Wednesday. Nola allowed six hits and five runs in 4 ⅓ innings in Philadelphia’s 6-5 Game 1 win last Friday.

When it comes to Game 5, the Phillies pitching plans aren’t as clear. If Syndergaard doesn’t pitch in Games 3 or 4, he will start Game 5. If Syndergaard does pitch in the next two games, Kyle Gibson, who was 10-8 with a 5.05 ERA this season and has not started a game since he gave up eight hits and seven runs in an Oct. 1 regular season outing against the Washington Nationals, will start. Gibson has appeared in one postseason game, throwing 1 ⅓ scoreless innings in the Phillies loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. Thomson estimated that Gibson could throw about 60 to 65 pitches.

The Phillies plan to start Zack Wheeler in Game 6 to give him an extra day’s rest. Wheeler pitched in Game 2 Saturday. His velocity was down and the Astros hit him hard, scoring five runs in five innings.

“He’s fine. It’s late in the season,” Thomson said of Wheeler. “He’s fatigued. His velocity has dropped a little bit. I just feel like he needs more time.”

Meanwhile, the Astros will start Lance McCullers in Game 3, Cristian Javier in Game 4 and Justin Verlander in Game 5. Verlander could have pitched in Game 4 on normal rest but will get an extra day after giving up five runs in five innings in Game 1.

“Javier is good,” Baker said, "and Verlander could benefit from the extra day.”

Game 3 will start at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday. It could swing the series.

Suarez has become known for his ability to handle pressure. He has appeared in four playoff games - two as a reliever. He got the final two outs of the Phillies Game 5 clinching win against the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.

Suarez pitched in relief in Game 1 of the World Series, throwing 11 pitches to get two outs.

Not only will he start the pivotal Game 3, but Suarez is also lined up to pitch Game 7, if necessary. That’s a heady responsibility for a pitcher who began last season as a long man out of the bullpen.

“Some guys get sped up,” Thomson said. “Some guys get a little excited. Some guys' heartbeat stays the same. Ranger is one of those guys. Nothing seems to affect him, situation, game state. Nothing really bothers him.”