Woman says violence by Trevor Bauer left her in pain, fear

LOS ANGELES — A woman seeking a five-year restraining order against Trevor Bauer testified Tuesday that her horror grew as bruises emerged and her pain surged the day after a sexual encounter in which she said the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly.

The 27-year-old said she sent Bauer a picture of herself after returning home to San Diego.

"I could not believe what my face looked like," she said under a second day of questioning from her attorney in Los Angeles Superior Court. "I wanted him to know what he'd done to me."

Bauer, who has said through representatives that everything that happened between the two was wholly consensual, replied in a text message, "damn girl, are you OK?"

The woman said she was just as frightened of the social consequences as the physical ones, and was at first determined to tell no one else.

"I knew how that was going to to go," she testified. "That situation paints me as the slut. I didn't want the story to go anywhere."