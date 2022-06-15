Will the Phillies make a change at closer after Tuesday's loss to Marlins?

PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies went back in time Tuesday night.

The bullpen and the defense took Philadelphia back to those frustrating days when Joe Girardi managed the team.

Phillies relievers blew not one but two leads and Philadelphia lost to the Miami Marlins 11-9 before 28,073 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (31-31) trail the first-place New York Mets by 9.5 games in the National League East.

“It was a disappointing night but these guys have had them in the past,” interim manager Rob Thomson said, “and they’ve always bounced back.”

Time will reveal the fall out from the defeat. Chief among the Phillies issues are will Corey Knebel remain as a closer and how healthy is starting pitcher Zach Eflin.

The defeat harkened back to the Giradi era when the Phillies bullpen routinely squandered leads.

Philadelphia also wasted a career-highlight game from Rhys Hoskins, who hit two home runs and knocked in six runs..

The defeat unfolded in the following ways:

With the Phillies up a run in the top of the ninth, Knebel threw 16 pitches – 12 of them balls.

“My arm felt good,” Knebel said. “I just couldn’t throw strikes.I thought everything mechanic-wise looked good. It didn’t go over the plate.”

The inning began when third baseman Alec Bohm back-handed a grounder and threw a short-hopper to first base. Hoskins could not come up with the throw.

“I’ve definitely made the play before,” Hoskins said. “I’ll make it in the future. It’s just something that has to be converted.”

Miami took the lead for good on Jesus Aguilar’s two-run double. Two pitches before that hit, catcher J.T. Realmuto dropped a pop up in foul territory that would have retired Aguilar.

“I got to make that play,” Realmuto said. “I got there a little late, and it just clicked off the heel of my glove. I lost concentration for a split second.”

Knebel had not pitched in three days because of shoulder tightness. Fans booed with every ball he threw. They cheered sarcastically when Thomson walked to the mound. They booed lustily as Knebel walked to the dugout.

“I don't know whether Corey was rusty from three days off or if there's still something going on,” Thomson said. “I haven't talked to Corey. He wasn't very sharp tonight for sure.”

The question now is will the Phillies change closers. Thomson left open that possibility. Knebel has blown four saves in 15 chances.

“I’m frustrated,” Knebel said. “You’d like to go out there and win that game, have a clean (inning). It’s on me. I didn’t throw a strike. You have to throw strikes, That’s it.”

The closer wasn’t the only Phillies reliever to implode.

Philadelphia led 8-4 after six innings. Jeruys Familia and Seranthony Dominguez each gave home runs in the top of the seventh as Miami rallied to tie the score.

In all, the Phillies bullpen allowed six hits and seven runs in three innings.

The other major postgame conversation centered around Eflin, who left the game after six innings and only 80 pitches because of a sore right knee the same one he had surgery on last season. Eflin had allowed two home runs and four runs in the top of the first but then shut Miami down for the next five innings.

Thomson said Eflin would reevaluated Wednesday. Eflin said he was confident he would make his next start.

“It got a little tight tonight,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m still 8 ½ months from major knee surgery. There’s going to be peaks and valleys throughout this process. I’m not too worried about it. I got treatment after the game, and it’s already loosening up.”

Lost in the defeat was Hoskins, who is on a streak that recalls his rookie season in 2017 when he hit 18 home runs in 50 games.

He lofted a 3-2 slider from Marlins reliever Steven Okert 353 feet into the left field stands in the bottom of the eighth to ut Philadelphia up 9-8.

Since Thomson was named interim manager on June 3, Hoskins is batting .363 (16 for 44) with five home runs and 11 RBIs. He has a .519 on-base percentage and a .659 slugging percentage for a 1.178 OPS during that stretch.

But the bullpen and defense turns those numbers into a side note.

The Phillies are 9-2 under Thomson. Yet the pressure is on them more than ever as the Braves and Mets don’t show any signs of slowing down. Atlanta (36-27) has won 13 straight.

This is a pivotal stretch for the Phillies. They finish the three-game series with Miami on Wednesday afternoon and then travel to Washington for five games against the NL East cellar-dwelling Nationals this weekend. To make a playoff run, Philadelphia has to beat sub-.500 teams, especially the ones behind them in the NL East.

Tuesday was not a good start.

