Will rain cancel the Phillies, Oakland A's Opening Day game Friday?

It's fair to ask whether the Phillies' Opening Day game against the Oakland Athletics Friday afternoon will go on.

Before the first pitch is even thrown Thursday, two of the nine games slated for Opening Day were postponed. Games like Brewers at Cubs and Mets at Nationals were in trouble, too.

While there is the potential for a rain shower Friday, we'll be able to "Play Ball!" Friday.

An upper level low-pressure system in the Northeast will keep scattered rain showers in the forecast after 4 p.m., or about the third inning. However, Citizens Bank Park will dodge most of these en route to their first game of the three season spanning (Spring, Summer, Fall) 162 game schedule.

Bring a rain jacket just to be safe. If there is a delay, it likely would be brief.

Otherwise, temperatures will be pretty typical for mid-April in Philadelphia. Expect the high temperature of 58 to occur around first pitch, slowly falling through the 50s after. Winds will be a bit elevated out of the west-southwest, third base side to right field at 10 to 15 mph sustained, but nothing that will interfere with a day at the park.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

