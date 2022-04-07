Will rain cancel the Phillies, Oakland A's Opening Day game Friday?

It's fair to ask whether the Phillies' Opening Day game against the Oakland Athletics Friday afternoon will go on.
Before the first pitch is even thrown Thursday, two of the nine games slated for Opening Day were postponed. Games like Brewers at Cubs and Mets at Nationals were in trouble, too.
While there is the potential for a rain shower Friday, we'll be able to "Play Ball!" Friday.
An upper level low-pressure system in the Northeast will keep scattered rain showers in the forecast after 4 p.m., or about the third inning. However, Citizens Bank Park will dodge most of these en route to their first game of the three season spanning (Spring, Summer, Fall) 162 game schedule.
Bring a rain jacket just to be safe. If there is a delay, it likely would be brief.
Otherwise, temperatures will be pretty typical for mid-April in Philadelphia. Expect the high temperature of 58 to occur around first pitch, slowly falling through the 50s after. Winds will be a bit elevated out of the west-southwest, third base side to right field at 10 to 15 mph sustained, but nothing that will interfere with a day at the park.
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University.
I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.