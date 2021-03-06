Why Phillies manager Joe Girardi is worried about pitchers hitting again this season

But that was always intended as a one-off in an unprecedented season. Although most insiders believe the universal DH will be adopted in 2022 after the negotiation of the next collective bargaining agreement, the owners won't give in on an issue that has long been favored by the players without getting something in return.

And the players won't trade the universal DH for the expanded postseason that MLB desires.

Here we are, then, with NL pitchers dusting off their bats in spring-training workouts. Never mind the health challenges associated with retraining their arms to withstand an increased workload from the two-month 2020 season. Pitchers must also go back to doing something that they haven't done in more than a year and, with a few exceptions, they aren't good at.

"I don't know, honestly," Phillies right-hander Chase Anderson said last month about being ready to hit again. "I know our union fights for certain things. But we kind of have to go with what rules are there and make the adjustment from not hitting in a year."

Vince Velasquez (.224 average, .508 OPS) is the best hitting pitcher in Phillies camp, although even he has more career strikeouts (40) than hits (30). The worst: probably Iván Nova, 6 for 149 (.040) with 96 strikeouts in 11 seasons.