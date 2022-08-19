Why Noah Syndergaard won't face the New York Mets this weekend

PHILADELPHIA - Phillies starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard will not face the Mets this weekend.

But, according to Thomson, there’s no grand conspiracy. The Phillies simply want to keep Syndergaard healthy. Some New York fans speculated that Syndergaard was intentionally avoiding his former team.

Syndergaard was with the Mets from 2015-21. He signed with the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent in the offseason. The Phillies acquired him at the Aug. 2 trade deadline from Los Angeles.

Syndergaard is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA for the Phillies. He threw seven innings in Philadelphia’s 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. Syndergaard was part of a six-man rotation in Los Angeles, pitching every sixth day instead of every fifth.

“Last time was his first time (pitching on) regular rest,” Thomson said.

Thomson said the Phillies simply wanted to get Syndergaard an extra day of rest and to start Kyle Gibson against the Mets. Gibson has a 1.74 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season

This is Syndergaard’s first full season back after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020. He appeared in two games for the Mets at the end of last season, pitching one scoreless inning each time.

Thomson said Syndergaard fought the decision to push his next start ahead. Syndergaard was scheduled to pitch against the Mets with Los Angeles in June but also had that start pushed back.

“I just wanted to error on the side of caution,” Thomson said. “I don’t want to put (Syndergaard) in harm’s way. We have the luxury that (Gibson) has done pretty well against the (Mets). It was just common sense.”