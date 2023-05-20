PHILADELPHIA — Phillies shortstop Trea Turner got a day off Saturday.

The struggling Turner was not in the lineup as the Phillies were scheduled to host the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon.

The Phillies signed Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract in the offseason. But he has gotten off to a slow start, entering Saturday with a slash line of .257/.302/.390.

“Just to give him a little break,” manager Rob Thomson said of sitting Turner for the day. “He can do some extra work with Kevin (hitting coach Kevin Long) in the cage, just get some extra work, take a day.”

Turner also has struggled defensively.

“I think he’s played OK,” Thomson said. “Sometimes the offense goes to your defense. It’s just natural. But I think he’s played OK.”

Thomson said he believes Turner is pressing a bit to try to make a positive first impression, which is typical.

“It’s not just the contract,” Thomson said. “It’s the fan base, it’s your teammates, it’s everything. It’s a natural thing. He’ll come out of it.”

Edmundo Sosa was scheduled to play shortstop Saturday. Thomson said Turner fought him a bit about taking a day off. Turner will return to the lineup Sunday

Who’s on the mound?

Thomson announced that Taijuan Walker will start Sunday’s game against the Cubs on three days' rest.

Walker (3-2 with a 6.53 ERA) struggled in his last start, throwing just 44 pitches while allowing four hits and four runs in two-thirds of an inning in a 7-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

The Phillies' biggest problem is they currently have only four starters — Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez and Walker.

Thomson said Wheeler will start Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. That means the Phillies will need a starter for Tuesday’s game against Arizona.

Hoffman to the rescue?

Phillies reliever Jeff Hoffman has impressed so far with a 0.00 ERA in four appearances. He’s struck out 11 in six innings.

“It’s been the strike throwing ability — or lack thereof — which has kept him out of this,” Thomson said. “But now he’s throwing strikes. He’s powering the ball through the zone. The split is good. The breaking ball is dynamite.”

Hoffman, 30, was once one of the game’s top prospects. The Toronto Blue Jays selected him with the ninth overall pitch in the 2014 draft, two spots after the Phillies chose Nola.

Hoffman has 50 career starts, but he’s become more of a reliever the past two years. He threw just 44 ⅔ innings last year.

Could Hoffman be an answer to the Phillies' starting rotation woes?

"We’re talking through some things,” Thomson said. “We’re talking about a lot of different scenarios.”