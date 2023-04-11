PHILADELPHIA — Phillies manager Rob Thomson anticipated the first question from the media Tuesday afternoon.

The Phillies scored 15 runs and had 20 hits with Bryson Stott batting leadoff Monday night.

So why was the left-handed second baseman batting eighth Tuesday night when Philadelphia hosted the Miami Marlins in the second of a three-game series?

Thomson wanted as many as right-handed hitters at the top of the order against Miami starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo, a left-hander.

Right-handed Trea Turner batted leadoff for Philadelphia. Kyle Schwarber, who batted second, was the only left-handed hitter in the batting order’s first seven spots.

Thomson said Stott would return to leadoff for Wednesday afternoon’s series finale against the Marlins.

“You can book it,” the manager said.

Stott has hit in all 10 Phillies games this season. He began Tuesday with a slash line of .415/.429/.488. Thomson indicated that Stott could be in the leadoff spot for the next few games after Tuesday's.

“As long as he’s having good at-bats,” Thomson said, "I’m good with it.”

Turner had batted leadoff for the Phillies. Thomson said Turner was fine with hitting in the two spot when Stott leads off.