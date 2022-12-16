Why do the Phillis and Taijuan Walker believe better days are ahead?

Both the Philadelphia Phillies and Taijuan Walker believe the best is still to come for the starting pitcher.

The Phillies made it official Friday and announced that they had signed Walker to a four-year contract for a reported $72 million. Walker joins a rotation highlighted by Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez.

Walker’s signing continues one of the best stretches both on and off the field in franchise history. Philadelphia made an unexpected playoff run to the World Series and then built on that momentum by signing free agent shortstop Trea Turner and Walker.

What - besides the $72 million - made Walker want to be a part of the Phillies?

“Just to be added with Nola and Wheeler and Suarez, in that rotation,” Walker said during a press conference at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Friday. “I really like the lineup. One through nine can do damage. I was just real excited about that, and the Phillies being in the World Series last year. I’m just ready to win. Getting Trea Turner was huge. It’s just all exciting things for me.”

Walker’s current biggest selling point is his durability. He’s thrown more than 150 innings each of the past two seasons and in today’s baseball world that’s a substantial number. Walker was 12-5 with a 2.49 ERA for the New York Mets last season.

But both the Phillies and Walker feel that last season was just a sign of things to come and the reason for optimism centers primarily around his split finger fastball.

“When Tai found his splitter, all things began to form into a confidence level, a consistency level,” Scott Boras, Walker’s agent, said Friday at Citizens Bank Park. “His athleticism is now coordinating with his experience being around great pitchers. This is one of those situations, for me, where I believe the athlete is forming into the pitcher. We’re going to see performance levels out of Tai that come with his experience and his knowledge of his repertoire that we haven’t seen before.”

Walker began to rely more and more on the split finger last May after Mets teammate and former Phillies minor league prospect Carlos Carasco gave him a tip on how to change his grip to make the pitch more effective.

Walker threw his split finger 27.6 percent of the time last season. He only threw his fastball (29.5 percent) more. Opponents batted .195 against Walker’s split finger with a .267 slugging percentage against it.

“It was in (May) this year and I got into some jams and was getting beat by my fastball and (putting) people on base and I realized how good my splitter was,” Walker said. “From that day forward, I was just telling myself, ‘OK, if I’m going to get beat, I’m going to get beat by my best pitch.’ Ever since then, if I’ve got people on base, first and second, second and third, if I need a ground ball, swing and miss, I just went to the splitter. If I had to throw it 10 times in a row, I would.”

The Phillies believe they can build on the success Walker had this past season. Walker has talked with Phillies pitching coach Catheb Cothamn about to throw the splitter and make it even more effective.

“He’s only 30,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. “And not that he couldn’t handle it, but he doesn’t have to be the guy. We’ve got four guys that are really good, and a youngster. So I think it’s a tremendous setting for him to be able to accomplish that. He won 12 games last year and it wouldn’t surprise me if he had quite a few more wins than that coming up.”

The youngster Dombrowski is talking about is the team’s No. 5 starter.

It could be Bailey Falter, who impressed with the Phillies last season, or it may be Andrew Painter, the team’s top minor league prospect.

After an exciting playoff run and an aggressive offseason, that is one of the few questions the Phillies have left to answer in spring training.