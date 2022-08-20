Why can't the Phillies beat the New York Mets?

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies will see the New York Mets for the final time this season Sunday afternoon.

Good riddance.

The Mets again bedeviled the Phillies in the first game of Saturday’s day/night doubleheader, winning 8-2 before 36,809 fans at Citizens Bank Park. New York won 13 of the first 17 games the teams played this season. The Mets outscored Philadelphia 89-50 in those games. The second game ended too late for this edition.

The Phillies have lost all four of Zack Wheeler’s 2022 starts against the Mets. First baseman Rhys Hoskins was batting .133 (8 for 60) against New York after Saturday afternoon's loss.

"We're still a good team," Wheeler said. "We know what we're still capable of. We just have to keep our nose down and keep grinding."

It’s not just that the Mets have beaten the Phillies. It’s how they’ve done it. New York’s offense is a testament to taking pitches and putting the ball in play. Time after time, softly hit balls become timely hits for New York.

The Mets' No. 9 hitter, Michael Perez, hit a two-run single in the top of the fifth that left his bat at 66.6 mph. Jeff McNeil knocked in a run in the top of the sixth with a single that left his bat at 63.2 mph.

New York simply wore Wheeler down. He threw 106 pitches in 5⅓ innings.

"They don't swing at a lot of balls," Wheeler said. "They just have some good hitters, good plate discipline for the most part. They foul balls off. They grind out at-bats. They put the bat on the ball, and when you put the bat on the ball and the pitcher is making his pitches, more than likely it's going to be soft contact, and it seems like it's blooping in the right spots and finding the holes. It's difficult to swallow. It's part of baseball. It's going to happen. You just have to bear down when it does happen and limit the damage."

Adding to the Phillies' frustration was the crowd. Plenty of Mets fans made the trip to Citizens Bank on Saturday. They broke out in “Let’s Go Mets” chants from the very first pitch.

As for the Phillies, the biggest question currently facing them is why can’t they hit?

Before Saturday night, the Phillies had scored four runs in their last 27 innings. They had scored two runs or less in six of their last eight games and hit one home run in the last 10 games.

It certainly seems like the loss of Bryce Harper, who has been out since June 25 with a fractured left thumb, is finally catching up with them.

Another problem is the bottom of the order. The Phillies' seven through nine hitters headed into Saturday night’s game are a combined 4 for 28 in the previous three contests.

"As I've always said," interim manager Rob Thomson said, "you go through times like this. You keep encouraging. You keep talking about doing the little things and good things will happen. Use the field. Don't try to do too much. We're going to come out of this at some point. But it's frustrating at times sure."

Thomson admitted the Phillies might be pressing a bit.

"We're battling for a playoff spot," he said. "We just have to settle down, relax and know that we're a good ballclub. Just get back to doing what we do best."

The Phillies (65-54) ended Saturday afternoon in possession of one of the NL’s three wild-card spots. But if Philadelphia doesn’t make the postseason, it will have the Mets to blame. The Phillies are 61-41 against the rest of the NL.

That’s why after Sunday afternoon's game the streets surrounding Citizens Bank Park should be cleared and the Mets given a police escort.

The faster New York gets out of town the better.