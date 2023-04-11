PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola continued a troubling Phillies trend Tuesday night.

The starting pitcher lasted just 5 ⅔ innings. Only one Phillies starter — Nola against the New York Yankees last Wednesday — has lasted six innings this season. It’s a big reason why the Phillies stand 4-7.

Luis Arraez became the first Miami Marlins player to hit for the cycle as the Marlins beat Nola and the Phillies 8-4 before 43,444 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday. Nola allowed nine hits and four runs. He is 0-2 with a 7.04 ERA this season.

“I feel good,” Nola said. "I have had two really bad innings (this season), the first game and this game. Other than that, the other innings have felt really good. I’ll take the positives away from that and keep on pushing.”

Phillies starters have averaged slightly less than five innings per start this season. They are 1-5 with a 4.56 ERA.

The lack of length from Nola and the other starters has taxed the bullpen. On Tuesday, relievers Connor Brogdon and Andrew Bellatti combined to allow five hits and four runs in two innings. Brogdon was appearing in his sixth game, Bellatti in his seventh.

“We’ve worked those guys pretty good,” Thomson said. “We have to get some length at some point, kind of settle the pen down at some point, and we will.”

Nola nearly survived the sixth inning Tuesday.

He allowed four hits and a run and threw just 68 pitches over the first five innings. The Marlins, however, knocked him around for five hits and three runs in the sixth. Nola gave up a one-out triple to Arraez followed by an RBI double from Jorge Soler. But after a strikeout of Bryan de la Cruz for the second out, Nola gave up three straight hits.

At that point, with Nola’s pitch count at 100, Thomson strode to the mound to pull him from the game.

"I didn’t make the pitches when I needed to with two strikes,” he said. "I felt like I was one pitch away. I kept missing a little bit. They kept getting some hits and it spiraled.”

Nola says better days are ahead for him and the rest of the Phillies' starters.

“We will deliver (longer outings),” Nola said. “It’s a long season. We have a lot of starts left and a lot of baseball left. If we stay healthy, we’ll do it. I’m not worried about that.”

EXTRA INNINGS

After his performance Tuesday, Arraez just might be baseball’s hottest hitter.

Arraez had a first-inning double, a sixth-inning triple, a seventh-inning home run and an eighth-inning single. He is batting .531 (22 for 41). Only nine players since 1901, including Hall of Famer Stan Musial (.551 in 1958), have had a higher batting average through the season’s first 12 games.

"He knows the strike zone,” Thomson said of Arrez. "He’s got power. He can pull the ball. He can hit the ball the other way. He hangs in against lefties. He’s a good hitter, and he’s hot right now.”