PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies had to answer the most basic of all baseball questions before the home opener Friday afternoon.

Who’s on first?

Injuries made for an unexpected answer.

Kody Clemens, the son of retired star pitcher Roger Clemens, batted eighth and played first as the Phillies hosted the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Park.

Clemens was in the lineup because before the game the Phillies put Darick Hall on the 10-day injured list with a torn ligament in his right thumb that will require surgery. There is no timetable for his return.

Hall was only in the lineup because Rhys Hoskins tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and is out for the season.

“That’s why you have depth,” manager Rob Thomson said before Friday’s game. “Kody Clemens comes up. I’m sure he’s going to get the majority of starts at first base against right-handed pitching.”

While the left-handed Clemens will play against right-handed starters, the Phillies will have to get creative against left-handers. The most apparent answer for that situation is to shift third baseman Alec Bohm to first and start Edmundo Sosa at third.

One thing that will not happen is Bohm shifting full-time to first.

“He’s our third baseman,” Thomson said. “That’s how I look at it.”

Hall injured his thumb trying to stretch a single into a double during Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to the New York Yankees. The Phillies acquired the 26-year-old Clemens in an offseason trade with the Detroit Tigers that sent infielder Nick Maton and outfielder Matt Vierling to Detroit and brought Clemens and reliever Gregory Soto to Philadelphia. Clemens impressed in spring training, batting .319 (15 for 47) with three home runs and five doubles.

“He would have made our club except that he just didn’t fit,” Thomson said. “He had that kind of spring training. I have complete confidence in him.”

Clemens made his big league debut with the Tigers last season and finished with a slash line of .145/.197/.308 in 56 games.

“I’m super happy to be here,” Clemens said in the clubhouse Friday morning. “I had a great spring, saw the ball well. Unfortunately, what happened to Darick is not what you want to hear.”

Fans were expected to pack Citizens Bank Park to watch the Phillies raise the National League pennant before Friday's first pitch, scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Philadelphia began the season with plenty of optimism in part because of their unexpected postseason run to the World Series last fall.

But the injuries have quickly robbed Philadelphia of some of its mojo. The Phillies dropped five of their first six games to start the season. Hall and Hoskins are not the only players out with injuries. Bryce Harper is still recovering from offseason Tommy John surgery, and starting pitcher Ranger Suarez is out with elbow soreness.

“It’s tough,” Thomson said, “but others have to step up. That’s what we did last year when (Bryce Harper) went down and a few other guys went down. Guys have to step up. Maybe we catch lightning in a bottle with Kody and he swings the bat, gets some hits and drives the ball like he was in spring training. We’ll figure out.”

The injuries do put some pressure on Phillies regulars, such as Bohm and outfielder Nick Castellanos, to hit with the kind of power they didn’t show last season.

Because of the injuries and the sluggish start, Friday was the perfect time for the Phillies to get a hometown boost.

“Having our fans here, the excitement, the passion,” Thomson said. “I think it will energize our guys for sure. We had a tough week. We just have to flush it and move forward and that’s what this club typically does.”