Get ready for Darick Hall vs. Jacob deGrom.

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski met the media in Clearwater, Florida, on Friday morning and said Hall will get most of playing time at first base since Rhys Hoskins is out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The Phillies open the season Thursday in Texas against the Rangers with deGrom expected to start for Texas.

“I do feel comfortable saying we like Darick Hall a lot,” Dombrowksi said to MLB.com. “We feel he’ll get the majority of playing time at first. We think he’s ready to step up and be a big league player.”

Hall, a left-handed slugger, hit nine home runs in 136 at-bats, but was 1 for 12 with seven strikeouts against left-handed pitchers last season.

The Phillies also have an option against left-handers. They can shift Alec Bohm from third to first base and play Edmundo Sosa at third. Catcher J.T. Realmuto could also get some time at first base.

“I think we’re open to a lot of things at this point,’’ Dombrowski told MLB.com. “(Hoskins' injury) just happened last night, so we haven’t even had a chance to talk to our players about some of the scenarios that could exist.”

Hoskins injured the knee attempting to field a ground ball in Thursday afternoon’s spring training game against the Detroit Tigers. He was carted off the field.

Hoskins, who will become a free agent after the season, hit 30 home runs and knocked in 79 runs last season. He has been a mainstay in the Phillies' lineup since he made his big league debut in 2017 and hit 18 home runs in 50 games that season. Hoskins has 148 career home runs, but he has confounded Phillies fans at times because of his streakiness at the plate and subpar defensive play.

Still, Hoskins, 30, is one of the Phillies' leaders. He’s a positive influence in the clubhouse and in many ways has been the face of the franchise, representing the Phillies at multiple community and charity events. Hoskins' teammates crowded around him on the field after the injury happened Thursday.

“He’s a stalwart, a guy who is like the backbone of an organization,” Dombrowski said. “He’s very consistent, and basically you can round it to 30 home runs and 80 to 100 RBIs. He’s respected in the clubhouse, and he’s a pillar in the community. He’s what we’re all about — determined, a winner, a championship-type player.’’

Nola to start opening day

The Phillies also announced Friday that Aaron Nola will be the starting pitcher on opening day. It will be Nola’s sixth straight opening day start. Steve Carlton (10) and Robin Roberts (12) are the only other Phillies pitchers to make six straight opening day starts.