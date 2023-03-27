The Philadelphia Phillies' opening day roster appears to be set.

The club announced several personnel moves Monday morning, including reassigning infielder Scott Kingery to minor league camp and optioning pitcher Michael Plassmeyer and infielder Kody Clemens to the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Barring any outside moves before Thursday’s 4:05 p.m. opener in Texas against the Rangers, the Phillies roster would be:

Bench: Garrett Stubbs, Edmundo Sosa, Josh Harrison, Jake Cave, Dalton Guthrie

Position starters: Darick Hall, J.T. Realmuto, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, Kyle Schwarber, Brandon Marsh, Nick Castellanos

Starting rotation: Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Taijuan Walker, Bailey Falter, Matt Strahm

Bullpen: Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado, Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto, Connor Brogdon, Andrew Bellatti, Andrew Vasquez, Yunir Marte

Starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and outfielder Bryce Harper will begin the season on the injured list. First baseman Rhys Hoskins is out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Most of the drama in Phillies spring training centered around who would get the last two bench spots. Cave and Guthrie appear to be the winners.

Cave, 30, can all play three outfield positions, and entering Monday was batting .440 (22 for 50) with three home runs and 14 RBIs in spring training. The Phillies selected Cave off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles in December.

Guthrie, 27, impressed the Phillies at the end of last season, batting .333 (7 for 21) in 14 games. He began Monday with a .227 (10 for 44) spring training batting average, but what he did last season was enough to earn him an opportunity this season. Guthrie also has the advantage of being a homegrown player. The Phillies selected him in the sixth round of the 2017 draft.