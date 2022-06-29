 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Who is Darick Hall and why is he batting cleanup for the Phillies on Wednesday night?

PHILADELPHIA — Darick Hall got the word after midnight Wednesday morning.

The Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs were in their Syracuse, New York, hotel when they were told there was a meeting in the lobby.

Some sort of security issue needed to be addressed.

The meeting was a ruse. It’s sole purpose was to tell Hall he was headed to the big leagues.

Hall’s reaction?

“Holy cow,” he said. “This is happening. Everybody was there. It was super wholesome, a good time.”

The Phillies promoted the left-handed power-hitting infielder and placed utility player Johan Carmago on the injured list with a right knee strain. Not only did the Phillies promote Hall but they also had him hitting cleanup when they played the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.

“Right in,” Hall said with a laugh. “Here we go.”

Hall is the first Phillies player to make his big league debut and bat cleanup since LeGrant Scott in 1939. Scott played just that season in the big leagues and finished his career with a single home run.

The Phillies are obviously hoping for more from Hall, who hit 20 home runs and boasted a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .269/.346/.548 with Lehigh Valley. Hall was understandably all smiles when he spoke with the media in the Phillies clubhouse Wednesday afternoon.

“I feel good,” he said. “My favorite thing about this year is I found some more consistency that I haven’t had in the past. I’ve been able to find that happy ground more often.”

With Bryce Harper out after undergoing successful surgery to repair a fractured left thumb Wednesday morning, the Phillies with their promotion of Hall are looking to spark their offense.

Hall hit Wednesday between right-handed hitters Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto. That gives the Phillies lineup some flexibility. Philadelphia manager Rob Thompson said Hall will mostly be a designated hitter and also play some first base.

“He’s earned it,” Thompson said of Hall’s promotion. “He’s had a great year. It’s another left-handed bat, and we have a string of right-handed pitching (coming up).”

Thompson obviously didn't think Hall would be rattled by hitting cleanup.

“He’s a middle of the order at-bat,” the manager said. “I think he’s got the mindset that it’s not going to upset him, He’s pretty grounded.”

At 26, the 6-foot-4, 248-pound Hall is also at baseball crossroads. It’s time to find out if he can hit for power in the big leagues. His trip through the Phillies system had some twists and turns.

Philadelphia drafted him out of Dallas Baptist University in the 14th round of the 2016 draft. He was the South Atlantic League MVP with the Lakewood BlueClaws (now Jersey Shore BlueClaws) in 2017, but he missed all of the 2020 season because he was not invited to the Phillies' minor league camp during the pandemic.

Now, he’s batting cleanup.

“It’s everything that you could ever want,” he said. “It makes everything you’ve done to this point really worth it. You’ve got to the point where you’ve dreamed to be, worked to be, dedicated years of life and then you’re here.”

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
