Who did the Phillies Trade? Who did they get at the trade deadline?

When the 4 p.m. big league trade deadline passed Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies appeared to be a better team.
Whether that’s enough to reach the postseason for the first time in 10 years remains to be seen.
But Philadelphia did boost its pitching staff and defense in separate deals. They welcomed back a popular former player in shortstop Freddy Galvis, acquired a reliable starting pitcher in Kyle Gibson and said goodbye to a top prospect in pitcher Spencer Howard.
Friday's trade deadline was the last chance this season for teams to improve themselves via trade.
The Phillies are trying to reach the postseason for the first time since 2011. Philadelphia (51-51) began Friday 3.5 games back of the first-place New York Mets (54-47) in the National League East. The Phillies played in Pittsburgh against the Pirates on Friday night.
What follows are details and breakdown of three deals the Phillies made Friday:
The return of Freddy Galvis
Just before the deadline, the Phillies traded minor league reliever Tyler Burch to the Baltimore Orioles for Galvis, who played for the Phillies from 2012-2017, and cash considerations.
Galvis, 31, was batting .249 with nine home runs and 26 RBIs for the Orioles. Galvis' slick fielding made him one of the Phillies most popular players during his previous tenure. Current Philadelphia shortstop Didi Gregorius has struggled this season with 11 errors in just 52 games.
Galvis can also play second and third. Phillies fans may not see him for awhile, however. He has been out since the end of June with a quadricep injury. Galvis is a free agent at the end of the season.
Burch, 23, was 4-3 with a 3.99 ERA and seven saves for low-A Clearwater Threshers and the high-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws.
Phillies give rotation and bullpen a boost
In the deal that will probably have the most impact for the Phillies, they acquired starting pitcher Kyle Gibson, reliever Ian Kennedy, minor league pitcher Hans Crouse and cash considerations from the Texas Rangers for pitcher Spencer Howard, minor league pitchers Kevin Gowdy and Josh Gessner.
One of the Phillies biggest weaknesses is starting pitching. Philadelphia has trailed by at least four runs after four innings in four of the last six games it has played. The Phillies rallied to win two of those contests. But they can't be expected to continue those comeback victories. The Phillies needed a starter who could provide innings and give the team a chance to win.
Gibson is not a flashy name, but he should be a big help. He has thrown at least six innings in 14 of his 19 starts and is under contract through next season.
Gibson,33, is 6-3 with a 2.87 and has a Baseball Reference WAR (wins above replacement) of 3.5. By comparison, Phillies starter Aaron Nola’s Baseball Reference WAR is 2.0 and Zach Eflin’s is 1.6.
Kennedy, 36, has 16 saves this season and could become the Phillies closer. No matter what his role, he should improve a Phillies bullpen that has blown 23 saves this season. Kennedy is a free agent at the end of the season.
Crouse, 22, was ranked as the Rangers No. 9 prospect, according to mlbpipeline.com. He was 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 54 strikeouts and 19 walks for the double-AA Frisco RoughRiders this season.
The Phillies were willing to deal youth for Gibson and Kennedy’s experience.
Howard was one of the Phillies top prospects. But he’s 25 – not young for a prospect – and never fulfilled his potential.
Howard is 0-2 with a 5.72 ERA in 11 games this season, seven of them starts. His velocity often dipped after an inning or two on the mound. After one game, Howard said his velocity dipped because he ran hard to first base after hitting a groundball. He threw four or more innings in just two of his starts this season.
Gowdy is another pitcher who has yet to fulfil his potential. The Phillies drafted him in the second round of the 2016 draft.
He is 23 – again not young for a prospect – and was 4-5 with a 4.43 ERA for the BlueClaws. In 68 innings pitched, he had struck out 63 and walked 15 but allowed 68 hits.
The Phillies signed the Australian-born Gessner to a contract in 2019. He was pitching in the Florida Complex League – the minor league’s lowest level - in Florida.
Phillies trade for minor league reliever
The first deal of the day should have the least impact. Philadelphia traded low-A catcher Abrahan Gutierrez to the Pittsburgh Pirates for Triple-A reliever Braeden Ogle. The 23-year-old, left-hander has never pitched in the big leagues but had a 3.13 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings with the Indianapolis Indians. Ogle at best should provide some bullpen depth. It never hurts to stockpile left relievers.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
