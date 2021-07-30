Who did the Phillies Trade? Who did they get at the trade deadline?

Kennedy, 36, has 16 saves this season and could become the Phillies closer. No matter what his role, he should improve a Phillies bullpen that has blown 23 saves this season. Kennedy is a free agent at the end of the season.

Crouse, 22, was ranked as the Rangers No. 9 prospect, according to mlbpipeline.com. He was 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 54 strikeouts and 19 walks for the double-AA Frisco RoughRiders this season.

The Phillies were willing to deal youth for Gibson and Kennedy’s experience.

Howard was one of the Phillies top prospects. But he’s 25 – not young for a prospect – and never fulfilled his potential.

Howard is 0-2 with a 5.72 ERA in 11 games this season, seven of them starts. His velocity often dipped after an inning or two on the mound. After one game, Howard said his velocity dipped because he ran hard to first base after hitting a groundball. He threw four or more innings in just two of his starts this season.

Gowdy is another pitcher who has yet to fulfil his potential. The Phillies drafted him in the second round of the 2016 draft.

He is 23 – again not young for a prospect – and was 4-5 with a 4.43 ERA for the BlueClaws. In 68 innings pitched, he had struck out 63 and walked 15 but allowed 68 hits.