Athlete of the Year
Sophia Curtis
Ocean City
Curtis is The Press Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year for her overall excellence in multiple events. The junior finished second in the 400 dash at the South Jersey and state Group III championships. She won the South Jersey Group III 55 hurdles championship and finished sixth at the Meet of Champions. Curtis finished second in the triple jump at the Meet of Champions.
BOYS
Cole Cramer
Southern Regional
55 dash
The sophomore won the state Group IV championship and finished second at the Meet of Champions.
Corey Thomas
Oakcrest
55 dash
The senior won the South Jersey and state Group II championships.
Xander Roberts-Bogin
Pleasantville
400 dash
The senior finished second at the South Jersey Group II championship meet and third at the state Group II championships. He is committed to Delaware State.
Nick Scarangelli
Ocean City
3,200 run
The senior won the South Jersey and state Group III championships.
Andrew Ramos
Mainland Regional
55 hurdles
The senior finished second at the South Jersey Group III championships.
Isaiah Davenport
Pleasantville
High jump
Davenport won the South Jersey Group II title, finished second at the state Group IV championships and third at the Meet of Champions.
Ryan Merlino
Oakcrest
Pole vault
The junior won the South Jersey Group II championship, finished second at the state Group II championships and fourth at the Meet of Champions.
Fabian Gonzalez
Southern Regional
Shot put
The senior won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships and finished sixth at the Meet of Champions.
Ahmad Fogg
Egg Harbor Township
All-around
The senior finished second in the high jump at the South Jersey Group IV championships and third at the state Group IV meet. He also ran the Cape-Atlantic league’s fastest 55 hurdles time (7.73 seconds).
GIRLS
Royanah Farmer
Oakcrest
55 dash
The senior won the South Jersey and state Group II championships. She finished seventh at the Meet of Champions.
Hannah Ross
Absegami
400 dash
The senior ran an indoor personal-best 57.52 seconds to finish sixth at the Meet of Champions.
Sofia Day
Mainland Regional
800 run
The sophomore won the South Jersey and state Group III championships. She finished seventh at the Meet of Champions.
Gillian Lovett
Mainland Regional
1,600 run
The junior finished second at the South Jersey Group III championships and fifth at the state Group III championships.
Michaela Schlemo
Egg Harbor Township
3,200 run
The junior won the South Jersey Group IV championship and finished third at the state Group III championships.
Elaina Styer
Ocean City
High jump
The senior won the state Group III championship and finished second a tthe South Jersey Group III championships.
