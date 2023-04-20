Athlete of the Year

Sophia Curtis

Ocean City

Curtis is The Press Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year for her overall excellence in multiple events. The junior finished second in the 400 dash at the South Jersey and state Group III championships. She won the South Jersey Group III 55 hurdles championship and finished sixth at the Meet of Champions. Curtis finished second in the triple jump at the Meet of Champions.

BOYS

Cole Cramer

Southern Regional

55 dash

The sophomore won the state Group IV championship and finished second at the Meet of Champions.

Corey Thomas

Oakcrest

55 dash

The senior won the South Jersey and state Group II championships.

Xander Roberts-Bogin

Pleasantville

400 dash

The senior finished second at the South Jersey Group II championship meet and third at the state Group II championships. He is committed to Delaware State.

Nick Scarangelli

Ocean City

3,200 run

The senior won the South Jersey and state Group III championships.

Andrew Ramos

Mainland Regional

55 hurdles

The senior finished second at the South Jersey Group III championships.

Isaiah Davenport

Pleasantville

High jump

Davenport won the South Jersey Group II title, finished second at the state Group IV championships and third at the Meet of Champions.

Ryan Merlino

Oakcrest

Pole vault

The junior won the South Jersey Group II championship, finished second at the state Group II championships and fourth at the Meet of Champions.

Fabian Gonzalez

Southern Regional

Shot put

The senior won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships and finished sixth at the Meet of Champions.

Ahmad Fogg

Egg Harbor Township

All-around

The senior finished second in the high jump at the South Jersey Group IV championships and third at the state Group IV meet. He also ran the Cape-Atlantic league’s fastest 55 hurdles time (7.73 seconds).

GIRLS

Royanah Farmer

Oakcrest

55 dash

The senior won the South Jersey and state Group II championships. She finished seventh at the Meet of Champions.

Hannah Ross

Absegami

400 dash

The senior ran an indoor personal-best 57.52 seconds to finish sixth at the Meet of Champions.

Sofia Day

Mainland Regional

800 run

The sophomore won the South Jersey and state Group III championships. She finished seventh at the Meet of Champions.

Gillian Lovett

Mainland Regional

1,600 run

The junior finished second at the South Jersey Group III championships and fifth at the state Group III championships.

Michaela Schlemo

Egg Harbor Township

3,200 run

The junior won the South Jersey Group IV championship and finished third at the state Group III championships.

Elaina Styer

Ocean City

High jump

The senior won the state Group III championship and finished second a tthe South Jersey Group III championships.