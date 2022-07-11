Which Phillies won't be going to Canada for this week's games against the Blue Jays?

Four unvaccinated Philadelphia Phillies will not be headed to Canada for games Tuesday and Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team announced Monday that catcher J.T. Realmuto, third baseman Alec Bohm and starting pitchers Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson will be placed on the restricted list. Canada requires all visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country.

Nola's and Gibson’s absences will have a minimal impact. Nola was scheduled to pitch Monday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies switched their rotation so Gibson would not have to pitch in Canada. Gibson started the Phillies' 1-0 win over the Cardinals on Saturday. He told reporters after the game that he was not vaccinated because of a medical condition.

The Phillies have not named a starter for Tuesday’s game in Toronto but are expected to start Zack Wheeler on Wednesday.

Realmuto and Bohm are everyday players. Realmuto began Monday batting .236 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs this season. Garrett Stubbs is the Phillies' backup catcher. He began Monday batting .278 (15 for 54) in minimal playing time.

Bohm began Monday batting .271 with six home runs. Bohm, however, is in the midst of a hot streak. He was 4 for 9 with two home runs in his last three games before Monday.

All four players will forfeit pay and service time.

The Phillies (46-40) began Monday one game ahead of the Cardinals for the final National League wild card spot