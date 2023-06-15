The Philadelphia Phillies added one of the most notable players and coaches in franchise history to its front office staff Thursday morning.

The team named Juan Samuel special assistant to player development and international scouting. Samuel will work with minor league players at the Phillies’ training complexes in both the Dominican Republic and in Clearwater, Fla., in addition to helping the club identify talent in the international scouting market.

“Juan is an outstanding person, professional and a Phillies legend,” Phillies Assistant General Manager Jorge Velandia said in a statement. “We are going to use his expertise in all facets of the game, and he will be a tremendous resource, not only for our younger players, but also for our player development staff.”

Samuel was inducted in the Phillies Wall of Fame in 2008. The second baseman and outfielder played with the Phillies from 1983 until he was traded to the New York Mets in 1989. He was a National League All Star in 1984 and 1987 with the Phillies. He finished his Philadelphia career with 100 home runs and 249 stolen bases.

Samuel also coached with the Phillies from 2011-17. He was the Baltimore Orioles interim manager in 2010. He was a minor league hitting instructor with the Cincinnati Reds last season.