Where's Matt Vierling? Phillies rookie makes impression with versatility

PHILADELPHIA — One question must be asked almost every time the Phillies post their lineup.

Where’s Matt Vierling?

The rookie played second base Saturday. The 25-year-old played third base Monday. On Tuesday, he was in center field as the Phillies hosted the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.

Before he receives word from the Phillies about where he’s slated to play that day, Vierling contemplates which position he might be needed to play.

“They’re really good. They let me know what I’m doing before the lineup is posted,” Vierling said in the clubhouse Tuesday afternoon. “I wonder, who’s going to need a day off? Who’s pitching? It’s all hands on deck. I’ll play wherever they need me to play.”

It’s not just his versatility that makes Vierling such an asset for the Phillies. He hit a home run to help them rally to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on June 7. Vierling stole second and then scored the winning run on Rhys Hoskins’ ninth-inning, walk-off double as Philadelphia beat the Marlins 3-2 Monday.

“It’s been awesome,” Vierling said. “The start to the year was a little slow for me. Being able to do this right now is really big for me. I’m happy with it. I’m glad with the way this team is playing.”

The Phillies selected Vierling out of Notre Dame University in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. He was projected to at least share center field out of spring training. But he struggled the first few weeks, batting .154 (6 for 39) in April. The Phillies sent him to the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs on May 10.

“It’s pretty natural you’re going to feel disappointed and down on yourself,” Vierling said. “But you have to take it the right way. You have to go down there with a plan, and try to get back to knowing who you are. The big thing for me was getting consistent at-bats. Even down there, I struggled for the first couple of games, but I ended up getting better, just keeping the faith."

Vierling boasted a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .271/.347/.459 in 21 games with the IronPigs. In his final game at Lehigh Valley on June 5, Vierling went 4 for 5 with two doubles and a home run. The Phillies recalled him two days later.

Since then, he has contributed both as a starter and off the bench. Vierling began Tuesday batting .333 (3 for 9) since returning to Philadelphia.

He’s played well in the field no matter which position he's been asked to play. Before he played second base Saturday, Vierling had never played that position in any baseball game — professional, college or high school. He flawlessly handled six groundballs in the game, joking afterward that the ball always finds a player in a spot like that.

“It’s a huge confidence boost,” Vierling said of his recent play. “It’s definitely kind of where I see myself being. It’s good all-around.”

Moniak demoted

The Phillies sent outfielder Mickey Moniak back to Triple-A and promoted infielder Yairo Munoz before Tuesday's game.

Moniak was batting .160 with 11 strikeouts in 25 at-bats. He excelled in spring training but missed April and nearly all of May with a broken hand. Moniak was hit by a pitch in the Phillies' final spring training game.

“We just want him to go down, get his swing back, stay on the ball and use the whole field,” manager Rob Thomson said. “He was pulling off a little bit, and he knows that. Mickey is a big part of this club. I always talk about the energy the kids bring, and he’s one of them. We just want to get him on track.”

Munoz, 27, was batting .319 with five home runs and 22 RBIs for the IronPigs. He was in the lineup playing second base and batting eighth Tuesday.

