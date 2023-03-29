The Philadelphia Phillies made a move Wednesday afternoon for an outfielder with plenty of potential.

Now, the only question is, can he reach it with his new team.

Philadelphia acquired center fielder Cristian Pache from the Oakland A’s in exchange for reliever Billy Sullivan.

Pache, 24, is an outstanding defender and was once considered one of baseball’s top prospects.

But he has batted .156 with a .205 on-base percentage and a .234 slugging percentage in 115 career games with the A’s and Atlanta Braves.

To make room for Pache on the 40-man roster, the Phillies put first baseman Rhy Hoskins on the 60-day injured list. Hoskins is scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Pache will probably be added the active roster before the Phillies open the season at 4:05 p.m. Thursday in Texas against the Rangers. It is probable that Pache will take Dalton Guthrie’s spot.

The right-handed Pache could get some starts in center field when the Phillies face left-handed pitching. Left-handed Phillis center fielder Brandon Marsh batted .188 with a .260 slugging percentage against leftys last season.

Pache is worth the Phillies taking a chance on. Philadelphia did not part with one of its top prospects in the deal.

Sullivan, 23, was 5-1 with a 4.59 ERA in 44 appearances with the double-A Reading Fightin Phils last season.