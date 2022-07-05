When will Bryce Harper return from thumb surgery?

PHILADELPHIA - Bryce Harper says he will be back.

The outfielder, however, did not put a timetable on his return.

"I don't want to give anybody a timetable because I don't know," Harper said in the Phillies clubhouse Tuesday afternoon before Philadelphia hosted the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. "If I knew a specific date I would be back, I'd tell you. I don't think that's fair to anybody for me to stand here and say, 'I'm going to be back here.' I'll be back when I'm ready to go."

Harper intends to return no matter where the Phillies are in the standings. Harper broke the thumb when he was hit on the hand by a 97 mph fastball from San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell on June 25.

“If we’re in it or we’re out of it, I’m going to come back and play no matter what,” he said. “Just so I know I can go out there and play the game. I don’t want that to be my last day playing this year, that game in San Diego.”

Harper, the reigning National League MVP, was again one of baseball’s best hitters with a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .318/.385/.599 at the time of the injury.

Doctor Pedro Beredjiklian, who is chief of hand service at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, inserted three screws in Harper's thumb during surgery last Wednesday. The screws will be removed in four weeks.

“I don’t like putting anything in my body that is going to be there, stay there,” he said. “I like to be able to have my God-given bones come back and be there like they’re supposed to be. I wanted to pin it, be able to pull the puns and do what I needed to do to be able to come back. Hopefully, it will heal as quick as possible.”

The first few days after the surgery were rough ones for Harper. There was the pain and he's not used to just sitting around.

“It’s been killing me not being able to work out,” Harper said, “not being physical. It’s a really big thing for me. I love to work out.”

Before the thumb injury, Harper was dealing with a sore elbow that had prevented him from playing right field since April 16. Harper said he hasn’t much time to think about the elbow lately because of the thumb surgery but he will soon resume his elbow and shoulder programs. Harper said his goal is play to right field again this season, but he added that will not rush the elbow.

"This gives me another two to three weeks to just hang out with my elbow," he said, "and hopefully letting it get to where it needs to be for me to feel healthy and throw a baseball."

Philadelphia (42-38) began Tuesday eight games back of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East and a game behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the NL’s final wild card playoff spot. Philadelphia started Tuesday 4-3 without Harper.

Harper said he will stay home and not travel with the team until at least the All Star break. He has plenty of doctor appointments the next two weeks. Tuesday was Harper's first day back at the ballpark since the surgery. Harper watched the Phillies recent games with his son Krew, who turns 3 in August.

"It's crazy watching with Krew because he knows all the players and their names," Harper said with a laugh. "I'm like, 'What?' I looked at my wife, and said, "is this how it is all the time?' "

Harper wouldn't mind if his son had to learn the names of some new Phillies before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. After three games at home against the Nationals, Philadelphia will make a nine game road trip with games against the Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins.

"I never doubt (Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski)," Harper said. "He's always going out there and doing what he needs to do to help this team get to where we need to be. If we're in the third wild card, especially after this trip I don't see why we wouldn't go (and add players through trades). It should be a good deadline, if we do our job in here."

