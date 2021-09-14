When it comes to the postseason, the Phillies look like fool's gold

PHILADELPHIA – To call the Phillies playoff contenders seems a bit silly at this point.

The Phillies lost for the sixth time in seven games Tuesday night when the Chicago Cubs beat them 6-3 before 16,170 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

Starting pitcher Kyle Gibson’s effort Tuesday epitomized the Phillies season so far. It was impressive at times but in the end, it didn’t amount to much. Gibson was perfect through the first four innings, but then allowed two home runs and four runs in the fifth.

The math says the Phillies postseason hopes are still viable. Philadelphia (72-72) trails the first-place Atlanta Braves by 4.5 games in the National League East.

But right now, the Phillies look about as far from a playoff team as can be.

"It's frustrating," manager Joe Girardi said. "We're working every day. We still have an opportunity here. We just need to play better."

Gibson dominated a Cubs lineup that featured few familiar names through the first four innings. He struck out seven, including four in a row at one point.