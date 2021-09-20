 Skip to main content
When it comes to the Phillies, things might not be as easy as they seem this week
0 comments

This week seems to be an easy one for the Philadelphia Phillies as they pursue their first playoff appearance since 2011.

All Philadelphia needs to do is beat up on two of the worst teams in baseball and then watch the Atlanta Braves struggle on the west coast.

But when it comes to the Phillies, things rarely go as planned.

“You can scoreboard watch all you want,” said Phillies starting pitcher Kyle Gibson after Sunday night’s 3-2 loss to the New York Mets. “If we don’t win, it doesn’t do us any good.”

Philadelphia (76-73) began Monday two games back of the first-place Braves (77-70) in the National League East. The Phillies were scheduled to host the Baltimore Orioles in the first of a three-game series Monday night. Philadelphia will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for four games beginning Thursday.

The Orioles (47-102) began Monday with baseball’s worst record. The Pirates (56-93) started Monday with the second worst record in the National League.

Meanwhile, the Braves this week will finish their West Coast trip with four games in Arizona against the Diamondbacks (48-101) on Monday-Thursday and three in San Diego against the Padres (76-73) this weekend.

“We’re going to have to take it game by game,” outfielder Bryce Harper said Sunday night, “and really understand what we’re doing as a team. Score runs, don’t take anybody for granted, pitch well, play well and really go from there.”

While this seems like a prime opportunity for the Phillies, it’s not so easy beating bad teams. For example, the Orioles this month are 3-3 against the New York Yankees, who are contending for an American league wild card berth.

“I think that’s probably a little misconception about those teams, that they’re not playing for anything,” Gibson said. “I’ve been on those teams that are battling against first-place teams or playoff teams, and you want to beat them and play spoiler. They’re going to show up and they’re going to play hard. I don’t think you’ll see any of us take them lightly.”

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

