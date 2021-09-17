Wheeler, Phillies hold off Mets 4-3 to boost playoff hopes

"That's one of the best defensive plays I've ever seen," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.

Girardi was ejected in the seventh after third base umpire Carlos Torres ruled that Philadelphia's Matt Joyce failed to check his swing. Girardi began to argue from the dugout and raised an arm while he did. He said Torres used that as justification to run him.

"I sure as heck shouldn't be tossed for putting my hand up," Girardi said. "I mean, if I put my hand up and put four fingers down, that's a different story."

Taijuan Walker (7-10) pitched two-run ball over five innings for New York, allowing three hits and striking out three. He was lifted after 88 pitches, a sign the Mets might be curtailing his workload down the stretch after injuries and the pandemic limited the 29-year-old All-Star to 67 1/3 innings from 2018-20.

"I don't make the call, that's on them and it is what it is," Walker said, adding, "I really felt like they should've given me the chance to go back out there for the sixth."

The 31-year-old Wheeler left the Mets for the rival Phillies on a $118 million, five-year free-agent deal prior to the 2020 season and has mostly tormented New York since. He improved to 4-1 with a 2.62 ERA in nine starts against his former club.